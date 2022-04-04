How did PFI know about Karauli communal clashes in advance

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said PFI wrote a letter in advance to Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government about violence in Karauli

The Popular Front of India (PFI) had reportedly warned the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan beforehand about the possibility of violence in Karauli during a procession to mark the Hindu new year.

"PFI wrote a letter in advance to Gehlot govt about violence in Karauli! How did they know that there would be violence targeting the Hindu New Year Shobha Yatra? Was it Sanyog or Prayog? If PFI knew how did Rajasthan administration not know? Or did look the other way?" BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

"Is this not a reflection of the Aurangzebi mindset of Rajasthan Govt. Can Hindus not even remove a Shobha yatra now in Congress rule? Destruction of Salasar Balaji gate, Attacks on Sadhus, 144 to prevent people from seeing Kashmir Files. Long list of Aurangzebi behaviour," he added.

According to reports, PFI stated in the letter written two days before the procession that tensions could rise during the rally.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central Government over the clashes in Karauli area, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take responsibility and address the issue.

"PM Modi should take responsibility and condemn recent communal violence in Rajasthan. It's his duty to maintain law and order. I urge him to address the issue soon," ANI quoted Gehlot as saying.

"It is everyone's right to propagate the goodness of any religion. But the unrest spread by playing DJ, raising slogans in the procession, and anti-social elements sparked riots. In the process, innocent lives get trapped and those who are not involved in the riots die. To stop the violence and disturbance in the country, the central government should give a strong message... The Prime Minister should condemn the anti-social elements, try to establish law and order in the country and anti-social elements should be punished," he added.

The Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.