How coal shortages and soaring temperatures have left India with a power problem

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu are all witnessing hours-long power outages. The Centre has refuted claims that the country is facing a shortage of coal, saying that stocks would last for more than a month

The blistering heat, hours-long power outages and coal shortages is making life unbearable for many across the country.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing some of the longest power cuts in the country at a time when the mercury is soaring at all-time highs.

We take a look at the states’ dwindling coal stocks and how that is having an adverse effect on power generation.

Coal shortages in states

As many as 12 states have been badly impacted by coal shortages.

Uttar Pradesh: According to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), coal availability in 11 out of the 13 coal fired power plants in the state have turned ‘critical’ as of 25 April. Of the 13, four are state plants while nine are run by the private sector.

Financial Express reported that as of 25 April, the 13 coal plants had a stock of only 677.7 thousand tonne, which is only 32 per cent of the normative requirement.

Of the four state plants, three have reached ‘critical’ levels whereas among the nine independent power producers, eight are in critical position, with Bajaj Hindustan’s 1980 megawatt Lalitpur plant having only five per cent of the normative coal-stock.

Maharashtra: The situation is no better in the western state with the Energy Minister Nitin Raut flagging the issue of coal shortages. On 15 April, he was quoted telling news agency ANI, “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with one-and-a-half-days of coal, some with three days and some others with six days of coal.”

Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. State Govt is working to resolve power crisis. Water Resources Minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation: Maharashtra Energy Min Nitin Raut pic.twitter.com/aWcLPBJsNi — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

On 22 April, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had decided to import coal to some extent from outside the country for power generation even as the efforts were on to get one coal mine in Chhattisgarh allocated to the power department in Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu: Two thermal power plants in Tamil Nadu at Mettur and Thoothukudi (each 210 MW capacity), have been temporarily shut down due to the shortage of coal.

On 22 April, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking “urgent assistance” to direct the Ministry of Coal to ensure the supply of 72,000 MT coal per day as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) at Paradip and Vishakhapatnam ports, reported ANI.

Andhra Pradesh: Thermal power plants in the state have coal stocks that will last only three to five days on an average against the recommended 24 days.

Punjab: The northern state is also witnessing severe coal shortages. Last week, it was reported that the Lehra Mohabbat plant had eight days’ stock, the Ropar plant (where one unit is non-functional because of some technical issues) had 10 days’ stock, Rajpura had 14 days’ stock, and the Talwandi plant (where one unit is temporarily shut for annual maintenance) had two days’ stock left.

Heatwave adding to woes

The rising temperatures across the country is making the situation worse, as people are consuming more power. In 2021, the demand increased to 124.2 billion units (BU) a month from 106.6 BU a month in 2019. In 2022, the demand has further increased to 132 BU per month, The Print reported.

This rise in power usage correlates with the soaring mercury, as people are switching on their air conditioners and coolers.

Temperatures across the country have breached the 40 degree Celsius mark, leaving people sweltering in the heat.

Data provided by Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) has showed that India has supplied about 4,400 million units (MU) of energy on a daily basis from 1 to 25 April this year.

Compare this to the 3,500 MUs of energy in April on average from 2018 till 2021 (except for 2020), shows that the power consumption in the country has risen by more than 25 per cent.

What the Centre has to say

The government has refuted any claims of a coal shortage, with an official from the coal ministry saying that the railways is unable to deliver the coal stock on time due to various reasons. “India is producing sufficient coal, and has enough stock but transportation is the major obstacle. Due to unusual delays by railways, many states including Punjab, Gujarat and Southern states are facing a coal crisis. Therefore, the major problem is transportation and evacuation of coal,” said the official.

The coal ministry on 24 April also tweeted out details, refuting shortage claims.

Ample coal is available in the nation which is being refilled regularly with record production and will serve us for another month. Currently, 72.5 MT of coal is present at different sources like stock with @CoalIndiaHQ, SCCL, washeries, etc., and 22.01 MT with TPPs. pic.twitter.com/RMh7bbmbCi — Coal Ministry (@CoalMinistry) April 24, 2022

Coal Minister Prahlad also said that coal companies are dispatching 2.0 million tonnes of coal on a daily basis to power firms and an additional 16.7 million tonnes of coal have been offered to power generation companies.

Coal companies are dispatching almost 2.0 MT coal every day to power sector through various modes, such as railways, roadways & RCR-mode.

Additionally 16.7 MT coal has been offered to Power Gencos with option to lift this quantity through RCR-mode to sufficiently stock up. pic.twitter.com/3IJIEhoR1H — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) April 24, 2022

He asserted that there is sufficient coal availability in the country and further it will last for a month and the stocks are also being replenished on a daily basis with record production.

With inputs from agencies

