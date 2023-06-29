How a son filmed ‘rape’ trying to capture his father’s black magic
The man's 68-year-old father, lured a 16-year-old girl from their neighbourhood and got her to their house where he raped her and threatened her not to speak up about the act to anyone
A minor girl was allegedly raped, threatened not to speak up by a 68-year-old man, while his son filmed the act in New Delhi.
The accused lived in the victim’s neighbourhood and knew her family members. He often visited her house and accompanied her kin on religious trips.
The 16-year-old victim told the police that on the day of the incident, the man lured her when she was alone outside her house.
The girl in her compliant said the man took her to a secluded corner of his house and raped her. He even threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.
The man’s 40-year-old suspected his father practised black magic and secretly set up the mobile phone in his room and ended up recording the rape incident.
Police said the son lives in the same house with his wife and children and had a strained relationship with his father.
As per police, the heinous crime occurred between April 20 and 30, but the victim remained in fear until now. She spoke about her ordeal only when the video of the incident was seen by her father.
A report by PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi saying that after interrogating both the accused and his son have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The DCP said evidence is being collected to take action against the accused’s son for allegedly recording the video and sharing it with the victim’s father.
A separate case of criminal intimidation and assault has been filed against one Narendra, a neighbour of the victim’s family, for allegedly putting pressure on them to not report the incident to the police.
With inputs from PTI
