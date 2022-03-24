How a Mohiniyattam performance in Kerala has snowballed into a political controversy

Noted danseuse Neena Prasad's performance was allegedly stopped by a Kerala sitting judge, claiming it was creating 'disturbance'. She termed the incident as 'highly insulting and disrespectful'

A decision by a Palakkad district judge to stop a Mohiniyattam performance has snowballed into a political controversy in Kerala.

Noted danseuse Neena Prasad's Mohiniyattam recital at the auditorium of Government Moyan Lower Primary School on 19 March was interrupted by the police, who demanded that it be stopped as the loudspeaker sound was disturbing district judge Kalam Pasha.

We take a look at what went wrong and how it has ballooned into a larger issue with some calling it the ‘Talibanisation of Kerala’.

Dance interrupted

Neena Prasad, a well-renowned danseuse, took to Facebook recently to share of her embarrassment when her show was stopped midway.

In her post, she wrote that her performance, which was part of the launch of author Sreechitran MJ's book titled Ithihasangale Thedi (In search of history), was scheduled at 8:30 pm on Saturday in the state-run Moyan lower primary school in Palakkad town.

However, minutes into her recital, the police arrived asking the crew to stop, saying they were acting as per the orders of the district judge, Kalam Pasha.

She goes on to add that it was an extremely humiliating experience and this was the first instance of artistes, including herself, having to experience something like this. "Professional dancers are those who prepare for the event with great desire and enthusiasm for the event after calling them out for days and watching rehearsals for them. When district judge (Kalam Pasha, brother of retired judge Kamal Pasha) tells us that the program 'sound is disturbing' should be stopped immediately, cultural art work that carries storytelling and scientific dance as serious work. You can only see the disrespect in front of the people.

She also questioned if "artists should conduct shows considering such unfair and unlawful personal likes? Or is it that even cultural activities should be done according to the personal interests, likes and orders of judges and officials?"

Judge in question

It has been reported that Judge Kalam Pasha, who lives close to the school, told the police that the concert was a nuisance for him.

However, this is not the first time that Judge Pasha has made the news. As per a News18 report, his wife had approached the Kerala High Court, seeking invalidation of the talaq pronounced by him. At the time, the court held that the talaq was valid and dismissed her petition.

Artists and politicians chime in

Judge Pasha’s actions have created a row in the state, with many calling it unjustifiable and unfair.

The Hindu reported that Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham, a cultural group, protested against the incident.

Sangham president Shaji N Karun and general secretary Ashokan Charuvil called upon the people to resist attempts to silence artistes and cultural leaders.

The All India Lawyers’ Union also staged a protest in front of Palakkad district court condemning the interruption in Neena Prasad’s programme.

The BJP also took note of the event, with V Muraleedharan, the minister of state for external affairs, saying there was 'no artistic freedom under communist rule.'

In a tweet, he called the event an ‘example of Talibanisation of Kerala’.

Yet another example of Talibanization of Kerala under @vijayanpinarayi No artistic freedom under communist rule Stopping Ms. Neena Prasad's Mohiniyattam performance - Kerala's own dance form abruptly - is an insult to Kerala. pic.twitter.com/zS7whLcZty — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) March 23, 2022

Kerala speaker M B Rajesh, who also hails from Palakkad, also chimed in, calling it “an assault on freedom of expression and an insult to the artiste”.

“It is very unfortunate that the organisers were forced to stop the programme. They had the permission to conduct the programme until 9.30 pm. They should have been allowed to continue. Judge Pasha’s act is certainly unbecoming of a man of his stature,” Rajesh was quoted as telling News18.

With inputs from agencies

