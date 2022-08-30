How a child kidnapping racket works: 7-year-old ‘stolen’ from UP railway station found at BJP leader’s house

CCTV footage from Mathura railway station showed a man stealthily picking up a boy while his family was asleep on the platform. The abducted child was then sold to a BJP corporator from Firozabad for Rs 1.8 lakh

In a chilling video that has gone viral, a man can be seen slyly picking up a child who is sleeping next to his parents at a railway platform in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. A week later, the seven-year-old boy was found 100 kilometres away from the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator in Firozabad, unearthing a racket that involves kidnapping and selling children.

The BJP leader Vinita Agarwal and her husband allegedly bought the child for Rs 1.8 lakh from two doctors as they “wanted a son”. The couple has been arrested by the police along with six others including the man who abducted the child from the railway platform.

The kidnapping

The kidnapping from Platform No 9 of the Mathura Junction railway station in the wee hours of 24 August was captured on CCTV. The video, which shows the kidnapper walking past the sleeping family, carefully looking around, and then abducting the child, went viral on social media. After picking up the boy stealthily, the accused can be seen racing in direction of a train waiting on the platform.

A case was registered against the man who is seen in the CCTV footage. Now arrested, he has been identified as Deep Kumar.



‘Wanted a son’

Vinita Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal said that they had a 12-year-old daughter but no son. They claimed that they had adopted the child and were unaware that he was abducted by Deepak.

After the footage was obtained by the police, six teams from Agra and Mathura, including a surveillance team, were set up to crack the case. They found that the kidnapper Deep Kumar was from Hathras and he sold asafoetida (heeng) at the railway station.

Racket involving doctors, midwives

According to the police, the kidnapping was part of a bigger racket which involved two auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), one who carried out the operation from Hathras and the other from Firozabad. They looked for couples who did not have a son as potential buyers.

Other than the midwives and Kumar, the accused included two doctors who ran a private hospital in Hathras – Prem Bihari and Dayavati – and a person identified as Manjeet. “The arrested eight persons include two ANMs, a corporator of Firozabad Municipal Corporation, and her husband,” Superintendent of Police (Railways) Mustaq Ahmad told reporters. The police also seized wads of the two doctors.

“We found that a man named Deep Kumar took the child. He is part of a gang that includes two doctors who run a hospital in the neighbouring Hathras district. Some other health workers are involved too,” Mustaq said in a statement, reports NDTV.

“We interrogated the people in whose home the child was found, and they told us they had only one daughter, so wanted a son. That's why they made the deal,” he added.

The abducted boy, Sanjai, belonged to a family from Parkham village in Mathura district. The cops were seen handing over the child to his mother in a press conference organised by the railway police.

Kidnapping cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh is a state which a high crime rate including kidnappings. Over 250 children, including 190 from Uttar Pradesh, were kidnapped during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, the Centre told the Rajya Sabha in July.

In 2022 until the end of June, 78 children were kidnapped, of which 64 were from Uttar Pradesh alone, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

After UP, Bihar reported 13 child kidnappings during the Covid lockdown period.

With inputs from agencies

