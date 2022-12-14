How 5G services are rolling out in India

New Delhi: Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have started providing 5G services in the country from 1 October onwards and as of 26 November, 5G services have started in 50 towns distributed over 14 States/UTs. (Annexure)

As per the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) dated 15 June for auction of spectrum and the license conditions, the rollout obligations are required to be met over a period of five years, in a phased manner, from the date of allocation of spectrum. Further expansion of mobile networks beyond the mandatory rollout obligations, depends on the techno-commercial consideration of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has notified the Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules 2017 enabling Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunication Equipment (MTCTE), which prescribes that any telegraph which is used or capable of being used with any telegraph established, maintained or worked under the licence granted by the Central Government in accordance with the provisions of section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, shall have to undergo prior mandatory testing and certification in respect of parameters as determined by the telegraph authority from time to time.

Further, DoT has issued amendment in Telecom Licenses on 10.03.2021, wherein, all Licensees have been directed to connect only Trusted Products in their telecom networks with effect from 15.06.2021. The amendment has been issued to implement the provisions of National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector (NSDTS). It aims to establish a mechanism for sourcing of telecommunication equipment only from trusted sources to enhance the security of telecom networks and to address the national security concerns.

