House of Javed Pump, alleged mastermind of Prophet row rioting in UP, to be demolished shortly

While new of violence continue to come in after Friday prayers in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the house of the alleged mastermind of this violence, Javed Mohammad alias Javed Pump is going to bulldozed today. The PDA posted a notice in this regard, asking to vacate the 1500 sq ft two-storey luxurious house at JK Ashiana Colony, Kareli for demolition by today.

In fact, Javed is accused of building a house without getting a map from the Prayagraj Development Authority. The authority had issued a notice in this regard on 10 May, after which the demolition order was issued for non-submission of records by 24 May.

The demolition order has been issued on 25 May by the Joint Secretary and Zonal Officer of PDA. Accordingly, the house has been given time to evacuate by 11:00 a.m. on 12 June. In this case demolition will take place today.

Meanwhile, the 68 rioters arrested in the case of violence and mutilation after Friday prayers here were produced by the Prayagraj police in the district court on Saturday evening. They have been sent to Naini Central Jail, while four juvenile offenders have been ordered by the court to be sent to Khuldabad Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.

According to SSP Ajay Kumar, the police presented the miscreants in the court of Judicial Magistrate after reading the written evidence, after which the court did not grant bail to any of the miscreants and in view of the seriousness of the crime, ordered to send them to jail. SSP Ajay Kumar informed that the police is still trying to identify the rioters against the accused on the basis of video and footage, so that effective action can be taken against them.

