Hours after Udaipur tailor murder, expelled Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Jindal receives death threats

Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was suspended by the BJP last month for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad, stated that he is getting threat mails and that he has approached the police

A day after the nation was rocked by the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, suspended Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal claimed he has received multiple death threats on Wednesday, 29 June, morning.

For the unversed, in a gruesome murder, a tailor was lynched by two men in broad daylight in Udaipur, after he had recently shared a tweet in support of now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

Jindal, who too was suspended by the BJP last month for his alleged remarks, now stated that he faces threats against his life as well. The suspended BJP leader has said he has approached the police.

On Wednesday, Jindal posted a tweet saying, "This morning around 6.43 am, I have received three emails with a video of brother Kanhaiya Lal’s throat being slit. They (accused) threatened me and my family with such threats. I have informed the Police Control Room."

He accompanied the tweet with screenshots of the threats where he has been called a 'terrorist' and has also been threatened with slitting of his throat.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a Delhi Police spokesperson said they have received Jindal's complaint and are taking legal action.

The spokesperson added, "We have received his complaint in which there’s a video of the Udaipur murder incident along with death threats. We are taking action in the case. The case will be registered soon."

On Tuesday, two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested for the murder of the tailor in Udaipur. In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

