Hours after Supreme Court verdict, Delhi govt removes Services secretary
On Thursday, SC ruled that Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of Services except for matters related to public order, police, and land. Before the top court's verdict, Services department was under Delhi L-G's control
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi removed Services secretary Atish More from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the Delhi government control over the transfer and posting of officers in the capital.
Former Delhi Jal Board CEO AK Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.
Earlier in the day, the apex court pronounced that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of Services except for matters related to public order, police, and land.
Related Articles
Before the top court’s verdict, the Services department was under the control of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.
Shortly after the verdict, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, said there will be a major administrative reshuffle in the government, warning of action against officers who “obstructed” public work.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi shocker: Car stopped on middle of road, driver beaten, dashcam clip leads to arrests
Four men were arrested after Jangra took to twitter and requested the Delhi police to take action. The incident took place on 8 May near Nangloi Railway Station
Foodtech major Swiggy gets costlier, starts charging consumers ‘platform fee’
The new charge of Rs 2 may seem small, but it would create a large enough corpus for Swiggy to reinvest into its business as it delivers over 1.5 million orders each day. The fee, which was rolled out in phases over the past week, is likely to be extended to other regions soon
Woman beats 86-year-old mother-in-law to death with a frying pan in Delhi
When the police reached the spot, they found Hasi Som lying in the kitchen with multiple injuries on her face and skull, police said. Surjit said his mother was suffering from arthritis for a long time and had problems walking