Hours after Supreme Court verdict, Delhi govt removes Services secretary

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi removed Services secretary Atish More from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the Delhi government control over the transfer and posting of officers in the capital.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO AK Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.

Earlier in the day, the apex court pronounced that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of Services except for matters related to public order, police, and land.

Before the top court’s verdict, the Services department was under the control of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.

Shortly after the verdict, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, said there will be a major administrative reshuffle in the government, warning of action against officers who “obstructed” public work.

With inputs from agencies

