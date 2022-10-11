From makeshift technologies to quirky ideas, time and again, social media has brought forth content that either leaves you inspired or hooked to the screen. Thanks to the internet that despite international boundaries, we get to acknowledge it all sitting in the comfort of our houses. Arguably, Indians are world famous when it comes to their jugaad, and honestly, it has been one of the most loved topics on social media. Intriguing several internet users, social media has once again given a glance of yet another jugaad by an Indian. This time it was brought to the limelight by a Twitter user Anurag Minus Verma, who shared an incident from 2011 when he stayed in a hotel in Mumbai hoping he would get an air-conditioned room. While he got a room with a split AC, little did he know that the AC itself would be split into two rooms.

Sharing a now-viral picture of his hotel room, Anurag revealed that to save the expense of installing air conditioning units in two different rooms, the hotel management installed one AC in the centre of two rooms equally. Yes, you read that right. Taking to the caption of his post, he added that while one-half of the AC was in his room, the other half was in the next room wherein two uncles played the iconic song Ganpat from Apoorva Lakhia’s 2007 crime thriller Shootout at Lokhandwala, till 4 AM. While sharing the picture of his room, Anurag wrote in the caption, “Booked this room in Mumbai in 2011, where the manager promised the split AC room. It was literally a split AC room that was split in between two rooms. One half in ours and rest in another where 2 uncles were playing ay Ganpat chal daaru la song in full volume till 4 in the morning.”

Booked this room in Mumbai in 2011, where the manager promised the split AC room. It was literally a split AC room which was split into two rooms. One half in ours and rest in another where 2 uncles were playing ay Ganpat chal daaru la song in full volume till 4 in the morning. pic.twitter.com/HhEYv9ftg1 — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) October 10, 2022



Taking to the comments of his own post, Anurag claimed that he thinks, “The hotel manager was perhaps a fan of Derrida’s theory of language.” Now, as the picture started buzzing over the internet, several social media users wondered which room had the remote of that one AC. Responding to the same, Anurag revealed that none of the rooms had the remote, and the hotel management already set the temperature at 24 to avoid any conflicts. One user commented, “Ac ka remote kiske pass tha?”

Ac ka remote kiske pass tha? — Harsh (@_ambedkarite) October 10, 2022



Replying to him, Anurag wrote, “Remote tha hi nahi. The temperature was set to 24 degrees by management to save any bloody fights.”

Remote tha hi nahi. Temperature was set to 24 degrees by management to save any bloody fights — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) October 10, 2022



Another commented,” Now wait for an industrialist to rave about Indian frugal jugaad!”

Now wait for an industrialist to rave about Indian frugal jugaad ! — S Ravichandran (@iid_sp) October 11, 2022



While we all know that Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra’s social media handle is a treasure for such unique and creative posts, Anurag also mentioned in the comments section that he can’t wait for the business tycoon to witness this and share his thoughts on it.

