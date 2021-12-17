Horoscope Today, 17 December: Check daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today News, 17 December, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aries (21 March to 19 April)

People of this sign will seek answers to many questions today as the Moon moves through Gemini, filling their paths with curiosity. While Aries will be inquisitive, it is important to trust the knowledge you possess and also appreciate your own intellect. Take out time for mental stimulation by setting social boundaries and rejuvenate by doing tasks that you love, be it reading a book, pursuing a hobby or watching a documentary.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

With the Gemini moon connecting with the healing asteroid, it's time for Taureans to build self-confidence and believe in themselves. In matters of finance, advocate yourself and voice your opinions because the stars have aligned to work in favour of you. Confront a superior if you feel you are not being compensated appropriately. You might want to socialize by the evening but avoid people who pull you down and go seek a company that is emotionally uplifting

Gemini (21 May- 20 June)

It’s time to enjoy celestial blessings, dear Gemini. The healing asteroid has connected with your Luna today, so repair any rift between you and your friends because the universe is ready to bless and restore you. Meditate or indulge in some tarot card reading today since you share a deep connection with the cosmos due to the moon's exchange with the sweet Saturn.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July)

Your stress levels could be activated today, as the Friday vibes get a little cerebral for you. Try to stay grounded during the entire day and do not hold on to your emotional, mental or spiritual centre. There is nothing much to worry though because Luna and Saturn have come together to provide you with some stability. Remember how resilient and brave you have been even during the toughest times, lovely Cancer. So do not worry about the little struggles of life.

Leo (23 July 23-22 August)

The vibes of the healing asteroid Chiron will highlight your soul family, making you realize who your true friends are. You will understand that there are special bonds which need to be reinforced because these special people would move mountains for you. By afternoon, your focus will shift to matters of the heart, igniting romantic desires and also the wish to take care of the self. Mix both your wants to end the day on a note of love and gratitude.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Darling Virgo, your career ambition chart is gleaming with the Gemini moon’s light. Work satisfaction will be at its peak and it is better to complete all your tasks before the weekend arrives. Put in your best, in fact, go above and beyond as it is likely to catch the eyes of your superior. Meanwhile, do not put your co-workers aside and keep them in tandem, as they have all the office gossip which could benefit you sometime later in the future.

Libra (23 September-22 October)

Today afternoon puts you in an adventurous mood, so remember to complete your personal and professional business during the first half of the day. As the moon changes signs into Gemini, your higher thinking ability and spirituality will encourage you to connect with the universe and try new things. The cosmic climate carries pretty light energy, allowing you to mix up your routine and save non-urgent tasks for another day.

Scorpio (23 October-21 November)

The asteroid Chiron’s healing powers have triggered the charts that rule health and transformation. This will make you shed trauma or stress and you will proceed towards taking care of yourself. Go for a morning walk, meditate and engage in spiritual activity to give your soul and psyche a break right now. Socializing is also on the charts, but reserve yourself from people with whom you do not bond truly or feel connected.

Sagittarius (22 November-21 December

The Gemini moon has activated your sector of love, and the world knows that you are truly flirtatious. Your charisma and persuasion powers will create a lovable aura around you, so charm people through your coy smile and alluring personality. Direct your attention in persuading the one you are interested in. However, take care of not hurting people and do not give false hope to those who do not stand a real chance at winning your heart. Positive affirmations and journaling at the end of the day may help in maintaining self-care.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January)

Combat stress by weighing on your outside influences because your stress has begun to impact your physical condition. Take proper care of what you eat, when you sleep and how much you exercise as a good routine can alleviate new levels of strength and resilience. Your endurance level is the greatest among other signs, but dear Sea-goat, do not carry more than what you have and give permission to let go of things to focus on nurturing yourself.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February)

Fun, self-expression and a sassy mood, all are going to rule today, so let your hair down and enjoy the energy of the cosmic climate. As Luna and Saturn form a connection, you will be inspired to refine your image and also try out new clothing and hairstyles. Do not commit to extreme changes because you could end up regretting them later. So think carefully through your personal choices and do not get harsh with them.

Pisces (19 February to 20 March)

Dealing with people could be a little overstimulating for you today. While friends and family would like to socialize, your sensitivity will make you stay away from people. Try cutting down time spent on social media to focus more on organizing things within your home. Your focus on domestic duties could also have a therapeutic effect since you have avoided cleaning and it has been overdue for a long.

