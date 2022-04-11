Hope through talks between Russia, Ukraine, a path for peace comes out: PM Modi in virtual meet with Joe Biden

Prime Minister Modi said that the recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Ukraine's Bucha city was very concerning

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden and stated that India immediately condemned the killing of innocent citizens in Ukraine's Bucha city amid Russia's ongoing military operations.

"Recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city was very concerning. We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out," Prime Minister Modi said in virtual interaction with Joe Biden.

"Today, our interaction is being held at a time when the situation in Ukraine is a matter of concern. A few weeks back, over 20,000 Indians were stranded in Ukraine, most of them were young students," Prime Minister Modi stated.

He added that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky several times. "I not only appealed to them for peace, but also suggested President Putin to hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President. Detailed discussions were held over Ukraine, in our Parliament," he stated.

Meanwhile, the US president said, "I am pleased to have this opportunity to speak to you virtually today and with two of your ministers and your ambassador. We take same concerns about the global challenges we faced during COVID-19, advancing health securities and tracking economic crisis."

He stated that India and the US share a "strong and growing major defence partnership."

"The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values. I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine," Biden stated.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

(With inputs from ANI)

