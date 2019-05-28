Hooch tragedy: 10 people die in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki after consuming spurious liquor; district official, police officers suspended

Barabanki: Months after Saharanpur and Kushinagar hooch tragedy, at ten least people, including four members of the same family, died after consuming spurious liquor in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district on Tuesday.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh suspended one district administration official, 5 police personnel and 3 head constable with immediate effect. Assistant District Magistrate Sandeep Gupta told ANI, "As per the information received, the people were given spurious liquor and some of them lost their sight right after they consumed it. Many are admitted to the hospital."

The matter came to limelight after Lekhpal Sadar Badel, a bureaucrat at the village level, claimed that he got information that eight people have died in Ramnagar earlier on Monday after consuming illicit liquor. Badel said, "I have got information that eight people have died in Ramnagar. Today, 3 people were admitted at the hospital out of which one person has passed away."

The people in Raniganj and adjoining villages were rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC) after they allegedly consumed illicit liquor. Further details in the matter are awaited.

