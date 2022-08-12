Hooch claims five lives in Bihar’s Chhapra district, fifth incident in six months

Despite a liquor ban in the state since April 2016, this happens to be the fifth major hooch related tragedy in Bihar this year alone

At least five people died and two others fell seriously ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra district. Two people are being treated at Sadar Hospital.

The police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

According to News18 Hindi, the deceased have been identified as Ramjeevan Ram, Rohit Singh, Loha Singh, Pappu Singh and Allauddin.

There has been an uproar in the village and people are taking their respective families to the hospital for treatment. The police camped in the area and raids have been started to nab the culprits.

Excise superintendent Rajnish Kumar said that after getting the information, a team of officials reached the village and have started the investigation. He also stated that the matter would be clear only after investigation is concluded.

Despite a liquor ban in the state since April 2016, this happens to be the fifth major hooch related tragedy in Bihar this year alone.

Earlier this month, three people died and several others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra district

In March, 32 people lost their lives in Bihar due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor.

At least 12 people have died in Banka and three in Madhepura from allegedly drinking hooch. Also, four people have lost their lives in Bhagalpur's Sahebganj as well as Narayanpur, and three deaths each have been reported in Goradih and Kajraily, and one death each in Maruf Chak, Shahkund, and Borwa villages.

Seven people have died in Amarpur in Banka district, while many others are in hospitals in critical condition.

The cause of death has not been officially ascertained so far, but family members have indicated that the deceased had drank alcohol on Holi, following which they suffered nausea and a deterioration in health.

However, according to the Quint, police and district authorities deny that the deaths have occurred due to hooch consumption.

In May, 2022, at least six people have died and 12 taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gaya and Aurangabad districts over the last two days.

According to Hindustan Times, those taken ill, including two who have lost vision, have been admitted to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya.

Police confirmed the number of deaths and those taken ill, but said autopsy reports were awaited to ascertain the cause of deaths.

In 2 August, 2022, at least two people died, while four others fell critically ill after they consumed suspected spurious liquor in Bihar. The incident was reported from Saran district.

According to IndiaTV, the victims, daily wage labourers involved in building construction at Jivpur, had allegedly gone for a liquor party after winding up their work on Monday evening.

With inputs from agencies

