Home ministry orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat Murder Case

New Delhi: Following multiple demands to hand over investigation, Home ministry is all set to depute the Central Bureau of Investigation on the Sonali Phogat murder case, ministry sources told ANI on Monday.

The decision comes after multiple people incuding Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and oifficials of Khap Mahapanchayat in Hisar, Haryana demanded inquiry by the agency into the case.

On Sunday, Sonali’s daughter Yashodhara Phogat had also demanded for the same saying, “We have no hopes from the

government now, received no assurance from them.”

The Khap Mahapanchayat in Sonali Phogat’s hometown had given a deadline till 23 September to order the probe by the CBI.

Talking to media, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday, said: “We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they have stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI.”

Sonali, Bigg Boss 14 contestant and famous TikTok artist, and was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, after which the Goa Police registered a case of murder.

Before the autopsy report, the police had said that she was forcibly drugged by her two associates who were arrested after being named as accused in the case.

Two people who were with her in Goa – her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh – are now in police custody. Three others have been arrested for the alleged involvement in the case.

