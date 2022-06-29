Home Minister Amit Shah thanks PM Modi as Cabinet approves computerization of PACS, move to benefit 13 crore farmers

The Home Minister also said that 63,000 PACS will be computerized at a cost of Rs 2,516 crore, which will benefit about 13 crore small and marginal farmers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the major decision taken by the Cabinet for the computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies or PACS.

Taking to Twitter, Shah hailed the "visionary decision" taken by the Cabinet under the leadership of PM Modi on Wednesday.

"Whether it is the creation of the Ministry of Cooperation or decisions taken thereafter in the direction of empowering this sector, they show that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Sahakar Se Samridhi' is not just a slogan, rather that the Prime Minister has an unwavering resolve to bring positive change to lives of those associated with the cooperative sector," Shah said.

इसी कड़ी में आज मोदी कैबिनेट ने लगभग 63000 PACS के कंप्‍यूटरीकरण करने का अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिया है। PACS सहकारिता क्षेत्र की सबसे छोटी इकाई है और इसका कंप्‍यूटरीकरण इस क्षेत्र के लिए वरदान सिद्ध होगा। इस दूरदर्शी निर्णय के लिए @narendramodi जी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 29, 2022

"Further in this series of decisions, the Cabinet chaired by Shri Narendra Modi has taken a very important decision today to computerize about 63,000 PACS, which are the smallest unit in the cooperative sector and their computerization will prove to be a boon for the sector," he added. Shah also said that 63,000 PACS will be computerized at a cost of Rs 2,516 crore, which will benefit about 13 crore small and marginal farmers. "In this digital age, the decision of computerization of PACS will increase their transparency, reliability and efficiency and will also facilitate the accounting of multipurpose PACS," he added. The Home Minister also said the software will be made available in local languages for the convenience of the people. Along with this, it will also help PACS to become a nodal center for providing various services such as:

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS)

Crop Insurance Scheme (PMFBY)

Inputs like fertilizers and seeds

लोगों की सुविधा के लिए सॉफ्टवेयर स्थानीय भाषाओं में भी उपलब्ध होंगे। साथ ही इससे PACS को विभिन्न सेवाएँ जैसे Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS), फसल बीमा योजना व खाद, बीज आदि इनपुट प्रदान करने के लिए एक नोडल सेंटर बनने में भी मदद मिलेगी।#DigitalPACS — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 29, 2022

Computerization of PACS to benefit 13 crore farmers

A Primary Agricultural Credit Society is a basic unit and smallest co-operative credit institution in India that works at the grassroots level.

The Cabinet's decision to approve the computerization of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies will benefit 13 crore farmers mostly small and marginal.

The move will bring transparency, and efficiency, enhance trustworthiness and help PACS to become nodal delivery service point at the Panchayat level, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs said in a press release.

The main components of the scheme are cloud-based unified software with data storage, cyber security, hardware, digitization of existing records, Maintenance, and Training, the release added.

