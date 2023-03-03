With the festival of colours around the corner, people across the country are already excited as they gear up to celebrate Holi this year without the fear of the pandemic. Holi, which is known for celebrating the spirit of inclusiveness and unity, further marking the victory of good over evil, falls on 8 March this year.

The festival which will indicate the onset of the spring season in India is celebrated over the period of two days beginning with Holika Dahan and then the main festival i.e., Holi or Holi Milan. While the main festival is all about playing colours with our friends and family, Holika Dahan is celebrated in a completely different way, a day before Holi.

Holika Dahan: Date

Holika Dahan which is celebrated every year on the full moon day in the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar falls on Tuesday, 7 March 2023. The ‘pradosh’ period which is considered auspicious for the same will fall on both the 6th and 7th of March.

Holika Dahan: Shubh Muhurat/Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi for Holika Dahan will begin on 6 March, 2023, at 4:17 PM and will end on 7 March 2023 at 6:09 PM. Furthermore, the most auspicious Dahan Muhurat is from 6:24 PM to 8:51 PM.

Holika Dahan: Significance

According to Hindu legends, the practice of celebrating Holika Dahan came into being in the backdrop of King Hiranyakashyap’s tale who tried to burn his son Prahlad, who was a true devotee of Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashyap being a demon king was against his son’s belief and worshipping his arch-enemy and thus planned to kill Prahlad with the help of his demoniac sister, Holika.

Holika who had the blessing of staying unharmed in the fire went according to their plan and sat in the fire with Prahlad in her lap. To everyone’s surprise, while Prahlad came out of the fire without any harm, Holika was burned in the flames. Following this, Lord Vishnu appeared in the Narasimha avatar (half-man and half-lion) and killed the ruthless Hiranynakashyap with his claws.

It is since then that the festival is being celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil.

How is Holika Dahan celebrated?

While the day is begun with making idols of Holika and Prahlad with cow dung and then starting puja by offering water, flowers, turmeric, gulal, seven types of grains, and a few other items, it is then followed by carrying the ritual of Holika Dahan.

A day before Holi, people gather in the evening and create bonfires in their localities. Later, the pyres are burnt while people sing and dance around the fire.

