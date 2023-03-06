Holi is just a few days away and markets are already flooding with different bright colours of various types. While Holi celebrations were muted in the past three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year seems to be quite different as people are more excited to celebrate Holi with their friends and family members. Holi celebrations are incomplete without bright colours, music and a lot of delicious food as people leave no chance to enjoy themselves to their fullest throughout the day. They also capture the moments by taking pictures and videos on their cameras and mobile phones. With that said, while people make sure to take care of their skin and hair, they also need to keep their smartphones and other gadgets safe and away from colours and water.

If you are also planning to head out with your smartphones to indulge in Holi celebrations, we’ve got you covered. Here are a few tips that you must follow in order to prevent your phones from getting damaged.

Tips to protect your smartphone while playing Holi

Use ziplock bags

While many are seen using plastic bags to keep their phones, watches, and other gadgets to protect them from colour and water, it is suggested to use ziplock bags instead to completely prevent your gadgets from getting drenched or damaged.

To prevent colour and water from entering your phones or earpods through tiny openings, you can cover the speakers, charging ports or speakers with duct tape.

Waterproof case

If you plan to use your phone in between the celebrations, consider putting on a waterproof case on your smartphone. This will help you click pictures with dirty hands and also make or receive calls.

Keeping phones on silent

While keeping your phones inside the zipper bags, it is suggested that you keep your phone on silent to avoid the speakers from getting damaged.

Dry your phones completely

In case your phone gets drenched in water, there is a high chance that it can get damaged internally. In such a situation, you must wait till the device is completely dried before switching it on.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.