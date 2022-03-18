Holi 2022: Why the festival of colours is not widely celebrated in South India

Manjul Kuli is the name given to Holi in Kerala and it is celebrated in Gosripuram Thiruma's Konkani Temple

Holi is a celebration in which all feuds and grudges are forgotten by applying colours on each other. It is essentially a festival that brings people together. This year's holi will take place on 18 March and the choti Holi or Holika Dahan will take place the day before.

When it comes to Holi, missing out on Lathmar Holi in Barsana Village (Mathura, Uttar Pradesh) would be a huge letdown, as this village celebrates the festival with much more zeal. Holi is celebrated here not only with colours, but also with lathis. The reason behind this is - Lord Krishna came to Barsana and teased his beloved Radha and her friends. The ladies of Barsana, on the other hand, used to chased him away. Since then, women chase men with lathis during Holi. It is worth noting that men come prepared as well and it's incredible to witness this event.

It may come as a surprise to learn that Holi is not as widely celebrated in the southern states of India as it is in the north. Only a few towns in south India celebrate this colourful festival. Manjul Kuli is the name given to Holi in Kerala and it is celebrated in Gosripuram Thiruma's Konkani Temple. While devotees visit temples on the first day, on the second day, people spray each other with turmeric-coloured water and dance to traditional folk songs.

In contrast, Bangalore (another city in south India) is said to be one of the best places in India to celebrate Holi. Many parties are held here, offering various adventures like camping, games that can be played indoors or outdoors and many other such exciting activities.

With north Indians migrating to south India for work and Bollywood's popularity, many regional festivals are becoming national. Perhaps someday, the joy of the festival of colours will soon spread throughout India.

Since Holi represents the triumph of good over evil, allow the good to triumph over your teeny-tiny evil side and enjoy Holi with love, colours and sweets!

