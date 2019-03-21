Holi 2019 celebration updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone urge fans to have a safe festival

Holi 2019 Celebration LATEST updates: While the country celebrates festival of colours with zeal and enthusiasm, Bollywood stars have tweeted out fans to have a safe Holi. On the occasion of Holi, there are several Hindi film actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Esha Deol and others took to social media and sent Holi wishes to their fans

Residents of a neighbourhood in the Bihar capital this time have put up effigies of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in the streets for torching them as part of a Holika Dahan ritual. A placard each have also been slung around the necks of the two effigies, bearing the slogan 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

In Mumbai's Worli, locals put up a giant effigy of Masood Azhar, clad in white and holding up an assault rifle, on top of a haystack.

While Saeed, the head of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and mastermind of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack is a designated terrorist, a fresh move has been made at the UN to designate JeM chief Azhar as a global terrorist.

Uttar Pradesh's chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached his home district, Gorakhpur to celebrate Holi. He mentioned that the traditional festival of the county is a symbol of social harmony.

President Ramnath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and leaders of various political parties greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Holi and wished everyone's happiness and prosperity

It’s well established by now that the Mumbai Police Twitter handle does a great job of sharing important messages through quirky tweets. This Holi, they took to Twitter to instruct citizens to have a responsible festival, prioritizing safety at first.

This year, celebrations have been preceded by hostilities near the border, which followed the 14 February Pulwama terror attack. Leaders of several political parties, including Rajnath Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Arvind Kejriwal, will not be celebrating Holi on Thursday as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack. The CRPF too will not celebrate the festival.

There has already been a Google Doodle to mark the occasion as most of the country gears up to deck itself in colours. The celebrations have already begun in some parts of the country, with people smearing vibrant colours on each other, relishing gujiyas and delicious malpuas, not to forget thandai, especially ones laced with bhang.

Mythologically, the two-day celebration of Holi, this year on 20 and 21 March, has great significance. While the first day is also observed as Holika Dahan, signified as the victory of good over evil; the second day, Badi Holi or Dhulandi, is said to mark the welcoming of spring and a festival of harvest among farmers.

Holi is celebrated with its trademark uniqueness every year.

So, as the country comes together to celebrate one of India’s most popular festivals – and one that has formed a huge part of Indian representation in pop culture globally – here are snapshots of what happened on Holi in India and around the world.

