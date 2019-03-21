Holi 2019 celebration updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone urge fans to have a safe festival

Holi 2019 Celebration LATEST updates: While the country celebrates festival of colours with zeal and enthusiasm, Bollywood stars have tweeted out fans to have a safe Holi. On the occasion of Holi, there are several Hindi film actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Esha Deol and others took to social media and sent Holi wishes to their fans
Residents of a neighbourhood in the Bihar capital this time have put up effigies of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in the streets for torching them as part of a Holika Dahan ritual. A placard each have also been slung around the necks of the two effigies, bearing the slogan 'Pakistan Murdabad'.
In Mumbai's Worli, locals put up a giant effigy of Masood Azhar, clad in white and holding up an assault rifle, on top of a haystack.
While Saeed, the head of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and mastermind of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack is a designated terrorist, a fresh move has been made at the UN to designate JeM chief Azhar as a global terrorist.
Uttar Pradesh's chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached his home district, Gorakhpur to celebrate Holi. He mentioned that the traditional festival of the county is a symbol of social harmony.
President Ramnath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and leaders of various political parties greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Holi and wished everyone's happiness and prosperity
It’s well established by now that the Mumbai Police Twitter handle does a great job of sharing important messages through quirky tweets. This Holi, they took to Twitter to instruct citizens to have a responsible festival, prioritizing safety at first.
This year, celebrations have been preceded by hostilities near the border, which followed the 14 February Pulwama terror attack. Leaders of several political parties, including Rajnath Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Arvind Kejriwal, will not be celebrating Holi on Thursday as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack. The CRPF too will not celebrate the festival.
There has already been a Google Doodle to mark the occasion as most of the country gears up to deck itself in colours. The celebrations have already begun in some parts of the country, with people smearing vibrant colours on each other, relishing gujiyas and delicious malpuas, not to forget thandai, especially ones laced with bhang.
Mythologically, the two-day celebration of Holi, this year on 20 and 21 March, has great significance. While the first day is also observed as Holika Dahan, signified as the victory of good over evil; the second day, Badi Holi or Dhulandi, is said to mark the welcoming of spring and a festival of harvest among farmers.
Holi is celebrated with its trademark uniqueness every year.
So, as the country comes together to celebrate one of India’s most popular festivals – and one that has formed a huge part of Indian representation in pop culture globally – here are snapshots of what happened on Holi in India and around the world.
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours.
Gujarat: Holi is celebrated using tomatoes, in Ahmedabad
At Gujarat, people have found some innovative ways to celebrate the festival of colours.
VK Singh to skip festival as mark of respect to Manohar Parrikar
Indian politician Vijay Kumar Singh took to Twitter to convey that he won't be celebrating Holi in the wake of Pulwama attacks. He also mentioned that the untimely death of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is another reason to skip the festival of colors.
People celebrate at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan
People of Vrindavan celebrated festival of colours in full swing at Bankey Bihari Temple on the auspicious day of Holika Dahan or Choti Holi. They gathered at the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna.
14:25 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh: Students celebrate Holi with locals at University College of Business Studies
In a tweet by ANI, exchange students from Afghanistan are seen celebrating the festival of colours with locals at Shimla.
13:21 (IST)
Deepika Padukone tweets out Holi greetings to fans, wishes for good mental health
13:13 (IST)
13:04 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal shares a throwback picture from his IIT days
Delhi chief minister took a memory down the lane by sharing a Holi picture from his IIT days.
12:47 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh: Visuals of Holi celebrations from Bhopal
People dance, enjoy music and smear colours on each other’s faces, and all of this encapsulates the festival of colours. Here are some of the photos from the state of Madhya Pradesh.
12:41 (IST)
12:24 (IST)
12:14 (IST)
Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal convey Holi greetings
Sportspersons took to their respective social media handles to send heartily wishes to their fans on the occasion of Holi.
12:05 (IST)
Rajasthan: Foreign tourists celebrate with locals in Jodhpur.
The country is celebrating Holi with the traditional fervor. The festival, usually held over two days, is celebrated by splashing colours, dancing and munching sweets.
12:00 (IST)
Mayawati tweets out Holi greetings to people
BSP party chief Mayawati took to social media to greet people on the occasion of Holi. She also reminded citizens to fulfill the constitutional obligation of voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
11:44 (IST)
11:36 (IST)
11:17 (IST)
11:07 (IST)
10:56 (IST)
10:47 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
Chhattisgarh: Visuals of Holi celebrations from Raipur
The celebrations have already begun in some parts of the country, with people smearing vibrant colours on each other. Here are some photos from the state of Chhattisgarh.
10:33 (IST)
10:21 (IST)
10:15 (IST)
10:00 (IST)
09:48 (IST)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal wishes on the account of Holi
Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to convey his wishes on the festival of colors.
09:40 (IST)
Kesari actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to convey his wishes
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to wish on the occasion of Holi. He also mentioned Navroz Mubarak on the account of Parsi New Year.
09:09 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal to skip Holi as 'a mark of respect' for Pulwama soldiers
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will not celebrate the Holi festival tomorrow as a mark of respect for the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack, Aam Aadmi Party posted on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday. On 14 February last month, a CRPF convoy was attacked by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. Around 42 CRPF jawans were killed in the attack.
ANI
08:59 (IST)
