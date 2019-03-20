Holi 2019 songs: From ‘Rang Barse’ to ‘Balam Pichkari’, here is the ultimate Bollywood playlist

The festival of colour is celebrated on a large scale with contagious enthusiasm in Bollywood, whether it’s on-screen through its iconic films and songs or off-screen with celebrity parties.

Every year on Holi we groove to Bollywood’s evergreen Holi themed songs and why not? There’s no greater fun than dancing to hit Bollywood songs with your friends while celebrating the festival to its fullest.

Check out this year’s Holi playlist to not miss any gem without shaking a leg on it.

'Rang Barse'- Silsila

Holi is incomplete without the track 'Rang Barse' from 1981’s Silsila. It’s probably the king of all Holi songs. With white outfits, lots of color around, and dancing on catchy tunes celebrating the festivities with breath-taking charm is a sure way to get you to play holi with soaring enthusiasm.

'Holi ke Din'- Sholay

The 1975 classic titled Sholay gave us an iconic Holi song that we haven’t moved on from since then. Sung by the legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this melodious track was a relief in the dacoit drama and featured the Holi festivities in the village while romance brewed Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in the film.

'Soni Soni'- Mohabbatein

'Soni Soni' from the romantic drama Mohabbatein released in 2000. It also brought superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on-screen. The song features the huge star cast celebrating the festival of colour, dancing while multiple stories of love weave at the backdrop.

'Do Me a Favor Let’s Play Holi' - Waqt-The Race Against Time

This peppy track from the film that stars Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles has timeless blend of traditional aesthetic, music and a western twist. Since, the song has Anu Malik’s signature touch to it you can’t resist humming it in his voice and style while at a Holi party.

'Chhan ke mohalla' - Action Replayy

The time-travelling rom-com titled Action Replay that starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles might have tanked at the box office but the vintage appeal of this Holi song 'Chhann ke mohalla' is all that you need. The graceful moves of Aishwarya and the foot-tapping good music makes it difficult to give this song a miss.

'Go Pagal'-Jolly LLB 2

Jolly LLB 2, a Subhash Kapoor starrer that released in 2017 had Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. The song 'Go Pagal' from the film features the stars celebrating the festival of colours and dancing to the tunes of Raftaar and Nindy Kaur. If you’re looking for a fun-filled song to dance to this should be your go-to.

'Balam Pichkari'- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

'Balam Pichkari' is the newest smash hit in terms of evergreen Holi songs given to us by Bollywood. The song that features the dynamic duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone drenched in coloured water dancing to the catchy beats of the song sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Vishal Dadlani.

'Lahu Muh Lag Gaya'- Ram-leela

This track from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Ram-leela movie, has a Sanjay Leela Bhansali element to it. The song is sensuous in its appeal with pulsating music. It features the firework chemistry of Ranveer and Deepika that just makes the already popular song all-the-more-better.

'Badri ki Dulhania'- Badrinath ki Dulhania

The title track from the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya is the perfect Bollywood upbeat number that will have you tapping your feet on the floor as soon as it plays. The peppy number will get you in the perfect mood and have you Holi ready.

