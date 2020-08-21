'Hold JEE, NEET exams after Diwali,' Subramanian Swamy urges Modi, Pokhriyal in letter

Making a case for the postponement of the JEE and NEET exams, the BJP leader reportedly claimed in his letter that holding the exam 'may lead to a large number of suicides' of the youth

As the Centre shows no sign of relenting to demands of postponing of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), students requesting for the same have found a new ally in BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who has urged the Centre to hold the exams post Diwali.

The National Testing Agency, however, has given no signs of deferring the entrance tests from the scheduled dates in September.

According to an ABPLive report, Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Education has confirmed that the exams will be held as per schedule.

The Rajya Sabha MP has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the entrance exams should be held after Diwali even as he conceded that students requested him to intevene in the matter rather late in the day.

"Since the number of new COVID-19 cases have soared to 70,000 per day, it is in the balance of public interest that the education ministry approaches the CJI's court at his home and seek an adjournment to November after Deepavali," Swamy said in his tweet.

He also said that he has relayed his concerns to the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as well.

"I have already tweeted as well as conveyed to (the) education minister that JEE, NEET exams should be after Deepavali. (The) minister is holding an emergency meeting. Let us see. I was asked to intervene by you all at a very late stage after SC had delivered its judgment," Swamy said in another tweet.

LiveMint reported sections of Swamy's letter, wherein the BJP leader has mentioned that the exams are a make-or-break situation for most students.

"There is wide spread desperation amongst the youth since this exam is make or break for them and they have to take it fully prepared," the report quoted as Swamy as saying in the letter.

Making a case for the postponement of the exams, the BJP leader's letter, as cited in the report, further claimed that holding the exams "may lead to a large number of suicides".

The Supreme Court had on Monday rejected a plea for the postponement of the two entrance tests, saying that life has to go on despite the COVID-19 pandemic and that it could not put the careers of students in jeopardy by interfering in National Testing Agency's decision to hold these in September.

The apex court had given the verdict in a petition filed by 11 students, which said that conducting JEE Main 2020, JEE Advanced 2020 and NEET 2020 despite the coronavirus situation in India to be "utterly arbitrary, whimsical and violative of the fundamental right to life of lakhs of affected students".

JEE Main 2020, the entrance exam for admission into engineering institutes, is to be held online from 1 to 6 September while NEET 2020, held for admission to undergraduate medical courses, is slated to be held offline on 13 September.

The admit card for the former was released on 18 August, while the hall ticket for latter is expected to be released soon on the NTA's official website ntaneet.nic.in.