NEET UG 2020: NTA to release admit card soon on ntaneet.nic.in, here's how to check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification informing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 candidates that the downloading of admit card, or hall ticket, will commence shortly.

In a notice, the examination conducting body said, "The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Test Centre Number & Address, Question Paper Medium, Reporting/ Entry Time and Gate Closing Time of Centre shall commence shortly."

Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website: ntaneet.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2020 is the entrance exam conducted for medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS/ BDS courses and other undergraduate medical programmes in approved/ recognised Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institute in India. The exam was initially scheduled for 3 May, but was postponed to 26 July due to COVID-19 pandemic. NEET 2020 will be held on 13 September.

As per a report in Careers 360, NTA in the notification mentioned that exam centres have been allotted for the convenience of examinees.

The examination will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The candidates and their parents have been advised by the authorities to keep visiting the official website of NTA to check for updates.

According to a report by The Times of India, candidates can contact at neet@nta.ac.in for any clarification. They can also call at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803.

On 17 August, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of NEET UG 2020 and JEE Main 2020 examinations due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The apex court said that the postponement of exams will result in students losing an academic year and will put their careers in peril.