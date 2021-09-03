IGNOU extended the registration and re-registration deadline for July admissions to 15 September

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened online registration for Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) (MBF) programmes. Interested candidates can submit their applications by 30 September.

The MBA and MBF programmes of IGNOU have been approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Candidates can check important details like eligibility, fee, course details and other aspects at the online admission portal of the IGNOU - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

IGNOU has extended the registration and re-registration deadline for July admissions 2021 to 15 September. Earlier, the last date for application and re-registration was 31 August. Candidates can register themselves at the website http://ignou.ac.in/.

Steps to register for the IGNOU July 2021 session:

Visit the official website at http://ignou.ac.in/

Click on the link for online registration for July 2021 that has been extended till 15 September on the homepage

A new page will appear. Applicants can scroll down and click the re-registration option

Login and fill the application form using the required details

Submit the form and save a copy as reference

The university is also offering various postgraduate diploma programmes in management including PG diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Marketing Management (PGDMM), Human Resource Management (PGDHRM) and Operations Management (PGDOM). The last date to apply for these courses is 15 September.

Apart from this, IGNOU has also extended the validity period of registration for those students whose registration ended in June this year and are yet to complete evaluation components like fieldwork, internship, assignments, projects, dissertation, practical examination of lab courses etc. The validity period has been extended till December 2021 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IGNOU offers more than 200 options to students in various undergraduate courses, diplomas, certificates, postgraduate courses, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, and appreciation/ awareness programmes.