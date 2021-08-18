Earlier, the online re-registration process was scheduled to close on 16 August

The last date of fresh admission and re-registration to open and distance learning (ODL) for the July 2021 session has been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Students should note that the last date to apply or re-register has been extended till 31 August. Earlier, the online re-registration process was scheduled to close on 16 August.

Applicants who wish to apply can do so, for ODL programmes or courses at IGNOU’s online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or iop.ignouonline.ac.in.

Aspirants can follow these steps to register for IGNOU July Admission 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘Online Re-Registration for July 2021 session extended till 31st August 2021’ which appears on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page open, candidates need to scroll down to find the ‘Re-registration’ tab

Step 4: Soon after clicking the tab, students will have to enter their enrolment number and password

Step 5: Then, fill in the required details asked in the application form

Step 6: Finally, click on ‘Submit’ and take a printout of the same for future use or reference

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also shared a few guidelines regarding the payment of application fees. For beginners, they should use their own card or net banking to make payments online. Payments can also be done through UPI, including the BHIM App, and candidates of the International Division can use online payment methods which are made available to them.

The university has also extended the last date for submitting assignments, project reports, dissertations, fieldwork journals, among others for term-end examinations (TEE) June 2021.

Currently, IGNOU is offering more than 200 diplomas, certificates, undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, and appreciation/ awareness courses or programmes for students.