IGNOU extends deadline for admission, re-registration till 31 August for July 2021 session
Earlier, the online re-registration process was scheduled to close on 16 August
The last date of fresh admission and re-registration to open and distance learning (ODL) for the July 2021 session has been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Students should note that the last date to apply or re-register has been extended till 31 August. Earlier, the online re-registration process was scheduled to close on 16 August.
Applicants who wish to apply can do so, for ODL programmes or courses at IGNOU’s online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or iop.ignouonline.ac.in.
Aspirants can follow these steps to register for IGNOU July Admission 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘Online Re-Registration for July 2021 session extended till 31st August 2021’ which appears on the homepage
Step 3: As a new page open, candidates need to scroll down to find the ‘Re-registration’ tab
Step 4: Soon after clicking the tab, students will have to enter their enrolment number and password
Step 5: Then, fill in the required details asked in the application form
Step 6: Finally, click on ‘Submit’ and take a printout of the same for future use or reference
Meanwhile, IGNOU has also shared a few guidelines regarding the payment of application fees. For beginners, they should use their own card or net banking to make payments online. Payments can also be done through UPI, including the BHIM App, and candidates of the International Division can use online payment methods which are made available to them.
The university has also extended the last date for submitting assignments, project reports, dissertations, fieldwork journals, among others for term-end examinations (TEE) June 2021.
Currently, IGNOU is offering more than 200 diplomas, certificates, undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, and appreciation/ awareness courses or programmes for students.
also read
IGNOU releases admit cards for OPENMAT, OPENNET, B.Ed entrance Exams; download from ignou.ac.in
Applicants can download their admit cards by visiting the official portal ignou.ac.in. They need to enter the Control number, mobile number, and the date of birth to download it
IGNOU July 2020 admission: Registration deadline extended till 25 Oct, apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
The varsity has also introduced 10 new online courses for the July 2020 session. IGNOU has also added 24 programmes on the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Portal
IGNOU Admission 2021: Registration for July session begins; apply on ignou.ac.in
Candidates should note that the last date to apply for open and distance learning (ODL) and online mode programmes is 15 July