Historical epic 'Samrat Prithviraj' banned in Kuwait and Oman

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' is based on the life of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan

The historical epic 'Samrat Prithviraj', which stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role, has been banned in Kuwait and Oman.

The Akshay-starrer narrates the life story of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan.

The news of the film getting banned in Oman and Kuwait was shared by trade analyst Girish Johar.

A source quoted by IndiaTv said, "Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's life is a testimony to the fact that Indians stood up for what is right and defended our country from merciless invaders who only wanted to loot and plunder and murder our people. This film is really buzzing right now and the anticipation is only skyrocketing. Banning his life story only makes one question the fact that why can't people take a look at history and accept what happened to India and Hindus."

According to reports by Hindustan Times, reliable sources close to the film have said that the film is banned in Oman and Kuwait, and the reason behind it is yet to be revealed.

Written and helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar. The film was earlier titled Prithviraj. The team changed the title on 27 May, with the film team writing a letter to Karni Sena, which demanded change in the film’s name.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan. The superstar will essay the role of the legendary warrior who fought courageously against Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi Chhillar plays King Prithviraj Chauhan’s beloved, Sanyogita.

