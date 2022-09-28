His courage inspires us: PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to martyred freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. PM Modi said that Bhagat Singh’s courage is an inspiration for the entire nation.

“I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation,” PM Modi said in a statement on social media platform Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Chandigarh airport would be named after Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter. PM Modi, in his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had said that September 28 is an important day of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as it is the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

“Just before the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, an important decision has been taken as a tribute to him. It has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It was long awaited. Let us take inspiration from our freedom fighters, follow their ideals and build the India of their dreams. This is our tribute to them. The names of the places and institutions named after the martyrs’ memorials inspire us with a feeling,” PM Modi had said.

While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, an official statement quoted the AAP leader as saying that the decision was a result of the untiring efforts of the Punjab government. BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said it was his government, which had first taken up the matter with the central government in 2017.

