New Delhi: In the wake of incidents in Leicester and Birmingham involving violence targeting the Indian community, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the Indian High Commission is in touch with the UK side to prevent further attacks and take action against perpetrators.

The Indian High Commission on Monday had strongly condemned violence against the Indian community and vandalisation of Hindu premises in the eastern England city of Leicester and sought immediate action against those involved.

The UK police said on Wednesday a “minor disorder” during a protest outside a Hindu temple in the city of Birmingham involving fireworks targeted at police officers has resulted in a man’s arrest and stop and search powers being deployed.

Asked about the incidents, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pointed to the statement issued by the high commission condemning the violence.

“Our high commission continues to be in touch with the UK side. We are in touch with diplomatic and security authorities to prevent further attacks and take action against perpetrators,” he said.

During his meeting in New York with his British counterpart James Cleverly, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised this issue, he said.

Jaishankar had shared his concerns about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK with his British counterpart Cleverly and welcomed his assurances on the same.

“A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Discussed taking forward Roadmap 2030. Appreciate his commitment to deepening our partnership,” Jaishankar had tweeted Wednesday.

What happened

On Tuesday, a mob vandalised a Hindu temple in UK’s Birmingham.

The cycle of violence was triggered on 28 August after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan. A clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, according to the police statement, ANI reported.

Various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about organised gangs vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK’s Leicester city. The incident follows a spate of violence and disorder in the eastern part of the city.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.