'Hindus insulted,' says BJP as Jagan Reddy's party leader sports Muslim skull cap, scarf during Sabarimala visit
Hitting out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy 'knows that Hindu will not tolerate such vote bank politics'
Thiruvananthapuram: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s minister Anil Kumar Yadav has been facing backlash for allegedly wearing a Muslim skull cap and scarf during his visit to Sabarimala in Kerala.
BJP “strongly condemned” the attire and said that the YRS Congress Party has “insulted the devotees” with his attire during Swami Ayyappa Deeksha.
‘Hindus will not tolerate such vote bank politics’
Hitting out at Andhra Chief Minister, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Jagan Mohan Reddy “knows that Hindu will not tolerate such vote bank politics.”
In a tweet in Telugu, Rao said, “I strongly condemn the actions of YCP MLA Anil Kumar who insulted the devotees by wearing Muslim caps and scarves in Swami Ayyappa Deeksha. MLAs who do not follow initiation rules should be prevented from going to Sabarimala.”
స్వామి అయ్యప్ప దీక్షలో ముస్లింల టోపీ, కండువాలు వేసుకొని భక్తులను అవమానించిన వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే అనిల్ కుమార్ చర్యలను తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. దీక్ష నియమాలు పాటించని ఎమ్మెల్యే శబరిమల వెళ్లకుండా అడ్డుకోవాలి. ఇటువంటి ఓటుబ్యాంక్ రాజకీయాలు హిందువులు సహించరని సీఎం @YSJagan తెలుసుకోవాలి. pic.twitter.com/93fC3dCZuj
— GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) November 25, 2022
The portals of the Lord Ayappa Temple at Sabarimala opened on November 17 for devotees for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival which marks the beginning of the two-month long annual pilgrimage season.
During the first six days of the ongoing pilgrim season, more than 2.5 lakh devotees have thronged the hill-top shrine in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.
The 41-day Mandala season will continue till December 27.
During these 41 days Lord Ayyappa devotees experience all the difficulties to please Lord Saturn and reach Lord Ayyappa temple by wearing black cloths as the symbol of Lord Saturn.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
I have no 'aukat' as I am merely a servant: PM Modi hits back at Congress
'In the past, the Congress had used words like 'neech aadmi', 'maut ka saudagar' and 'naali ka keeda' for me. I urge you to talk about development instead of playing this game of 'aukat', he said
Delhi Municipal Polls: 'Don't vote for those who want to stop welfare work', says AAP's Arvind Kejriwal
Speaking at a poll campaign, Kejriwal talked about his government's intervention in building schools and hospitals as well as providing free electricity and water
Gujarat polls 2022: PM Modi holds meeting with key leaders of state BJP in Gandhinagar
The meeting was held at the BJP's state headquarters 'Shree Kamalam' in Gandhinagar