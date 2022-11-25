'Hindus insulted,' says BJP as Jagan Reddy's party leader sports Muslim skull cap, scarf during Sabarimala visit

Thiruvananthapuram: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s minister Anil Kumar Yadav has been facing backlash for allegedly wearing a Muslim skull cap and scarf during his visit to Sabarimala in Kerala.

BJP “strongly condemned” the attire and said that the YRS Congress Party has “insulted the devotees” with his attire during Swami Ayyappa Deeksha.

‘Hindus will not tolerate such vote bank politics’

Hitting out at Andhra Chief Minister, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Jagan Mohan Reddy “knows that Hindu will not tolerate such vote bank politics.”

In a tweet in Telugu, Rao said, “I strongly condemn the actions of YCP MLA Anil Kumar who insulted the devotees by wearing Muslim caps and scarves in Swami Ayyappa Deeksha. MLAs who do not follow initiation rules should be prevented from going to Sabarimala.”

The portals of the Lord Ayappa Temple at Sabarimala opened on November 17 for devotees for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival which marks the beginning of the two-month long annual pilgrimage season.

During the first six days of the ongoing pilgrim season, more than 2.5 lakh devotees have thronged the hill-top shrine in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

The 41-day Mandala season will continue till December 27.

During these 41 days Lord Ayyappa devotees experience all the difficulties to please Lord Saturn and reach Lord Ayyappa temple by wearing black cloths as the symbol of Lord Saturn.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.