Hindu woman shot at for marrying Muslim man; brother-in-law prime suspect

Jaipur: A 26-year-old Hindu woman had a close shave after she was shot at by unknown assailants allegedly as revenge for marrying a Muslim man in Murlipura area here on Wednesday morning. The husband has accused his elder brother for the attack.

However, Anjali survived the deadly attack.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 AM when Anjali, who works at an Ayurveda products shop, was walking from home to her workplace.

Anjali’s husband Abdul Lateef told media that he was in his office when he received a call from a neighbour who informed him that his wife had been shot.

“I immediately rushed to the hospital where my wife told me that there were two men on a scooty, who shot her. She heard them talking to each other and identified one of them as Riaz, my elder brother’s friend,” Lateef said.

Lateef claimed that his wife heard Riaz asking the other accused where to shoot her. “Before she could break into a run, they shot her in the back and fled the spot,” he added.

Anjali and Riaz got married a year ago against their parents’ wish.

Lateef said Anjali’s parents had accepted him after a few months of marriage, but his family never accepted Anjali.

In fact, his elder brother Azeez had kidnapped him a few months ago to threaten him against his marriage with Anjali.

“We even had an FIR registered against him in the Sadar police station but no action of any kind was taken in order to curb my brother’s criminal intention towards me and my wife,” Lateef told local media.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s mother who reached hospital to see Anjali after the incident talked to media and said that her daughter was happy with Lateef and they accepted their relation as fate but never had she imagined even in her wildest dream that Lateef’s family will try to kill her.

Anjali was initially taken to kawantiya hospital in Jaipur from where she was referred SMS hospital where doctors have pronounced her condition as stable.

Police meanwhile have recovered bullet shells of a country-made pistol from the crime scene. “All CCTV footages available in the nearby houses are being looked upon to identify the assailants,” a police official said, adding that they have also detained a few persons on the basis of allegations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.