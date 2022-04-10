Policemen were deployed in strength at a temple in Sidhra area on the outskirts of the Jammu city on Saturday morning following the vandalism

A Hindu temple was vandalised by some unidentified miscreants here, prompting police to register a case and launch a probe to bring the culprits to book, officials said on 9 April, 2022.

The idols of deities were found damaged at the decade-old temple in Sidhra on the city outskirts, they added.

Policemen were deployed in strength at a temple in Sidhra area on the outskirts of the Jammu city on Saturday morning following the vandalism.

The priest noticed the damage on visiting the temple in the morning and informed the police station concerned, which immediately rushed a team to investigate the matter, the officials said.

They said the temple was apparently vandalised by the miscreants on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“Some unidentified elements vandalised idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, including those of local deities late on Friday. Some of the idols were broken into pieces. They also tried to break open the store room of the temple, but couldn’t succeed,” said a senior police officer. We have registered a case and initiated investigations, he added.

The attack on the temple has triggered sharp criticism from various religious and social organisations.

Our Murtis vandalized in Jammu by peacefuls. No national media covered the news because TRP to sirf Imran khan hi de raha hai ajkl. How long we Hindus have to suffer. We have seen Pakistan , Bangladesh , Kashmir , West Bengal , kerala. Now fire have reached to Jammu. pic.twitter.com/jdhsj39W6h — ᎥӀ Salaria (@YoDograBoiiii) April 9, 2022

“The temple, it seems, has been attacked to disturb communal harmony in Jammu. I demand from the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and get them punished under the law of land,” said former J&K deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta.

The incident occurred at a time when Navratri festival is on and such incidents can cause violence and protests among the people, he added.

“We will not tolerate these types of incidents at our religious places,” Gupta further said. It may be stated here that the same temple was twice attacked in the past in similar fashion.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is on to bring the culprits to book," a police official said, urging people to maintain communal harmony and foil the nefarious designs of inimical elements to disturb peace.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.