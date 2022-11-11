'Hindu hater' Rajendra Pal Gautam among AAP star campaigners for Delhi municipal polls
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) list for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections is headed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are some of the other high profile names
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of 30 star campaigners for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections on Friday. However, the list gave rise to a lot of controversy due to the presence of Rajendra Pal Gautam, who had resigned as minister a few days due to his presence at a religious conversion
event.
The AAP list is headed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are some of the other high profile names.
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, Raj Kumar Anand are included in the list of star campaigners submitted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the State Election Commission. On the other hand, Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta, Raghav Chadha, ND Gupta, Harbhajan Singh (cricketer) have been given place among the party MPs.
Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Singh Bains and Aman Arora have also been included in the star campaigners. The list of star campaigners also includes senior party leaders like Durgesh Pathak, Pankaj Gupta, Dilip Pandey, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Adil Ahmed Khan, Somnath Bharti, Rakhi Bidlan, Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Vishesh Ravi and Madan Lal.
