Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board postpones HP PAT 2020, HP LEET 2020 exams till further notice due to coronavirus lockdown

Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) has postponed both Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT) 2020 and Himachal Pradesh Lateral Entry Entrance Test (HP LEET) 2020 till further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HPTSB was scheduled to conduct PAT 2020 on 17 May and LEET 2020 on 24 May. According to the latest HPTSB notification, no decision has been taken so far on the new exam dates.

All information, including the application form and examination date for HP PAT 2020 and HP LEET 2020, will be communicated to the aspirants through the official website hptechboard.com and other media.

According to a report by NDTV, HP PAT exam is conducted for admission into diploma engineering courses offered in various government and private institutes in the state.

HP LEET is conducted for admission to the second year of diploma courses in government and private colleges of Himachal Pradesh. Students who clear this exam get direct entry into the second year of the three year diploma course.

Both the HP PAT and HP LEET are conducted offline.

Many entrance, competitive and annual examinations have been postponed by respective exam conducting bodies due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Government of India to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The country has been under lockdown since 25 March. The lockdown 4.0 that is currently being imposed will be effective till 31 May.

The fresh dates of competitive examinations including JEE (Main) 2020, NEET (UG) 2020 and pending board examinations have been announced as the government has relaxed several norms as the country entered into the fourth phase of lockdown.