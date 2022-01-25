Himachal Pradesh Statehood 2022: President Kovind, PM Modi and other ministers send greetings

The State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament on 18 December, 1970. Following which, the new state was formed on 25 January, 1971.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, on 25 January extended their wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh on their statehood day. Himachal Pradesh was formally recognised as a state in 1971.

Extending his greetings, President Kovind said that this state speaks of spirituality, culture and tourism. He tweeted that he also believes the hardworking locals will save their cultural heritage as well as take it to the pinnacle of modern development.

अध्यात्म, संस्कृति और पर्यटन के प्रमुख केंद्र ‘देव-भूमि’ हिमाचल प्रदेश के सभी निवासियों को राज्य स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि यहाँ के कर्मठ निवासी अपनी सांस्कृतिक विरासत को सहेजते हुए इस प्रदेश को आधुनिक विकास के शिखर तक ले जाएंगे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2022

Following suit, PM Modi also greeted the people of Himachal on the occasion. He wished that the state moves ahead in regards to progress and continues to play an important role in the country's development.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सभी लोगों को पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि प्रकृति की गोद में बसा यह राज्य निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ता रहे और देश के विकास में भी अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भागीदारी निभाता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2022

Wishing the people of his state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked the cooperation of all the citizens, who have worked in the development of Himachal Pradesh. He further urged everyone to work towards taking Himachal to the summit.

सभी प्रदेशवासियों के सहयोग से आज एक उज्ज्वल, समृद्ध, खुशहाल एवं नए हिमाचल का निर्माण हो रहा है। आइये, अपनी समृद्ध संस्कृति व परंपराओं को संजोते हुए देवभूमि हिमाचल को शिखर तक पहुंचाने में मिलकर आगे बढ़ें।#SwarnimHimachal — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) January 25, 2022

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu sent his heartiest greetings to the people of Himachal on their statehood day. Through his tweet, Naidu highlighted the snow-capped mountains, misty pine forests and bounteous rivers that make the state beautiful.

My heartiest greetings to the people of 'Devbhoomi' Himachal Pradesh on their statehood day. The snow-capped mountains, bounteous rivers, misty pine forests & picturesque waterfalls make #HimachalPradesh a kaleidoscope of nature. My best wishes for the prosperity of the state. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 25, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his social media handle and conveyed his wishes. He hailed CM Thakur for his hard work and ideas leading to the development of the state.

History of Himachal Pradesh:

The State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament on 18 December, 1970. Following which, the new state was formed on 25 January, 1971. Under Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, who was the first chief minister, Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of the Indian Union.

Some facts about Himachal Pradesh:

The word ‘Himachal’ is derived from two Sanskrit words; ‘Hima’ means snow, while ‘Anchal’ means lap.

Other than Hindi, locals here speak several dialects including Mandeali, Kangri, Mahasu, Pahari, Kinnauri, Kullu and Bilaspuri.

Himachal's capital Shimla is a beautiful tourist destination and is also called the queen of hill stations. Dharamshala, Kasauli, Kangra, Palampur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Chamba, Solan, Manali, Kullu and Dalhousie are other places in the state that attract tourists throughout the year.

It is only tourism and agriculture which is the backbone of the economy for the state. In Himachal, there are 33 wildlife sanctuaries and two national parks.

