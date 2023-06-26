Himachal Pradesh on Orange Alert: Rains claim 6 lives in 48 hours

Six people have died, one person is missing and 10 others have been injured in the last two days since heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh that has lead to flash floods and landslides in the mountainous terrains.

As many as 5,000 vehicles are stuck and tourists are stranded after landslides have blocked Kiratpur to Manali four-lane highway.

Heavy landslide triggered by incessant rain in the state has blocked the Mandi-Kullu road. The route leading to Parashar ahead of Kamand is also closed due to flash floods.

High risk of landslides & rock fall

Locals and tourists have been advised not to stay on the roads adjacent to mountains as there is a high risk of landslides and rock fall.

“There was a very heavy landslide around midnight at 6 Mile and 7 Mile near Pandoh and huge boulders fell on the road. Heavy machinery is required to remove the boulders,” a report by Indian Express quoted Additional Superintendent of Police (Mandi) Sagar Chander as saying.

The senior police officer said traffic was stopped after landslides hit the stretch around 6 pm Sunday. The debris was cleared by midnight but another heavy landslide occurred around 1:30 am Monday.

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district leads to landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile; causes heavy traffic jam pic.twitter.com/bTncrI9Lwa — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Heavy rainfall over the past couple of days have led to the landslides. The Southwest Monsoon reached Himachal Pradesh on June 24.

Delhi-Manali road blocked due to landslide, 2000 tourists stranded Highway inaccessible, road closure extended. Stranded individuals face grueling wait of over 12 hours. Damaged section forces people to cross on foot. #HimachalPradesh #RoadBlockade#LANDSLIDE pic.twitter.com/mxobAHseH2 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 26, 2023

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in a report on Monday stated that around 83 roads and two national highways have been closed in Himachal. The roads which have been largely affected are in the Mandi district where 29 roads have been closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, SDRF and NDRF personnel have been deployed by Himachal Pradesh government to clear the roads.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Operation underway to clear landslide debris on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile in Mandi. https://t.co/OcuKQCVhcD pic.twitter.com/1m92KxiSOh — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Orange alert issues in Himachal

Himachal has already witnessed non-stop downpour for the last 48 hours with Mandi district receiving maximum rain showers in the last 24 hours.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Traffic movement on National Highway 3 in Mandi, near Hanogi Mata Temple, halted due to flash floods. pic.twitter.com/AUNQwfzZKZ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

"It is still raining. The situation will remain for about 4-5 days. Orange alert has been issued for today and tomorrow," IMD said.

With inputs from agencies

