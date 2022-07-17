Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain triggers flash floods at Sangla valley in Kinnaur
For weeks, heavy incessant rains have been lashing most parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and flood-like situation in several areas
Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rain on Sunday triggered flash floods at Sangla Valley in Kinnaur. A video shared by news agency ANI shows water pushing stones in full spate and making its way to the nearby areas.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Rain triggers flash-flood at the Sangla Valley in Kinnaur. pic.twitter.com/UvJbGKHG9H
— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022
At the time of filing this news, no injury or damage was reported in the region. For weeks, heavy incessant rains have been lashing most parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and flood-like situation in several areas.
Last week, three people were killed and five others, including tourists were feared drowned after cloudbursts at Choj and Malana in Parvati valley of Himachal Pradesh' Kullu district.
In July last year, at least 15 people, including 10 in Lahaul-Spiti and five in Kullu, were killed in flash floods due to heavy rain.
Hill state Himachal Pradesh is probe to natural disaster. On 9 July this year, the northern state got its first own disaster response force (SDRF) to deal with such calamities.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Himachal Pradesh Police has drawn 102 personnel from their battalions for the SDRF.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Four-storey building collapses in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla: Watch
A branch of UCO Bank, a dhaba, a bar and some other business establishments were located in the building
Kullu bus accident: 12 dead as bus falls into gorge; CM orders magisterial enquiry, announces Rs 5 lakh compensation
A private bus with about 15 people on board was on its way to Kullu from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road around 8.30 am on Monday
Amarnath flash floods: Kejriwal announces financial assistance for families of two Delhi residents
Arvind Kejriwal said financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of two Delhi residents will be given