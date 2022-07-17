Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain triggers flash floods at Sangla valley in Kinnaur

For weeks, heavy incessant rains have been lashing most parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and flood-like situation in several areas

Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rain on Sunday triggered flash floods at Sangla Valley in Kinnaur. A video shared by news agency ANI shows water pushing stones in full spate and making its way to the nearby areas.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Rain triggers flash-flood at the Sangla Valley in Kinnaur. pic.twitter.com/UvJbGKHG9H — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

At the time of filing this news, no injury or damage was reported in the region. For weeks, heavy incessant rains have been lashing most parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and flood-like situation in several areas.

Last week, three people were killed and five others, including tourists were feared drowned after cloudbursts at Choj and Malana in Parvati valley of Himachal Pradesh' Kullu district.

In July last year, at least 15 people, including 10 in Lahaul-Spiti and five in Kullu, were killed in flash floods due to heavy rain.

Hill state Himachal Pradesh is probe to natural disaster. On 9 July this year, the northern state got its first own disaster response force (SDRF) to deal with such calamities.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Himachal Pradesh Police has drawn 102 personnel from their battalions for the SDRF.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.