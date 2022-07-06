Himachal Pradesh: Girl dies in Shimla landslide, six feared washed away in flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Kullu

A report said that Malana and Manikaran in Kullu district have been cut off from the rest of the Himachal Pradesh after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the state

New Delhi: In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, a girl died due to a landslide following heavy rainfall, while six people have been feared washed away in flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Kullu district of the state on Wednesday.

Shimla Police said that the girl, who was sleeping by the roadside in Dhali died due to a landslide while two other were injured in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital. Those injured in the incident are said to be migrant workers.

After the cloudburst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat around 6 am on Wednesday, six people have been missing. At least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods.

The rescue teams were rushed but they are said to be stuck midway due to landslides, news agency PTI quoted a senior State Disaster Management official said.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows flash flood hitting Manikaran valley of Kullu district due to heavy rainfall. SP Kullu, Gurdev Sharma said that dozens of houses and camping sites were damaged in Choj village.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Flash flood hits Manikaran valley of Kullu district due to heavy rainfall, dozens of houses and camping sites damaged in Choj village: SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma pic.twitter.com/NQhq8o8JXC — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

"Due to the floods, seven houses have suffered heavy damage while three projects have also been affected. Water from a dam is being released and people have been asked not to go near the river banks," Sharma said.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing incessant heavy rainfall since Tuesday night.

A report by NDTV said that Malana and Manikaran in Kullu district have been cut off from the rest of the Himachal after a cloudburst.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh will witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

The weather office in Shimla said that heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at few places in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi and Una today.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.