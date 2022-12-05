Considering how many twists and turns the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh has witnessed in the last five years, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election results 2022 become all the more significant.

The ruling government has never been voted back to power since the state was formed in 1971, except for one occasion. That exception took place in 1985, when the late Virbhadra Singh of Congress called for mid-term polls, nearly two years ahead of the schedule, to benefit from the pro-Congress wave post-Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984.

On 12 November, Himachal Pradesh conducted elections to choose all 68 assembly members. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress fielded candidates on all seats. But the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also vying for a place in the state, making sure that on Thursday, 8 December, all eyes will be on the tripartite contest.

The AAP had fielded the candidates on 67 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party had contested 53 seats, followed by the Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party on 29, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11 and the Himachal Jan Kranti Party on 6 seats.

When will the results of the Himachal Pradesh Elections be out?

The results of the exit polls will be declared on 8 December. While the final results of the election would be known only on the counting day, the exit poll results would give an idea of which party is likely going to be victorious.

When will the counting of votes begin?

The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 will be done on 8 December.

Where can I check the Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022?

One can keep the track of Himachal Pradesh Election results 2022 on TV news channels. You can follow the website of the Election Commission of India for the same as well. You can also track the poll results on firstpost.com.

What are the key seats in Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022?

The areas that constitute key seats in Himachal Pradesh include Nadaun, Haroli, Seraj, Dharamshala, Shimla (rural), Dalhousie, Fatehpur, Darang, Dehra, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Kullu, Kinnaur, Karsog, and Barsar, and Mandi.

What is voter turnout?

The state had recorded a voter turnout of 75.6 per cent in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022. According to the Election Commission, Shimla reported the lowest voter turnout at 62.53 per cent.

Which constituencies reported an improved voter turnout?

As per the state election department, voter turnout saw an improvement in nine constituencies- Jaisinghpur, Shimla, Dharampur, Baijnath, Bhoranj, Sarkaghat, Jaswan Pragpur, Solan, Kasumpati, Hamirpur and Badsar.

