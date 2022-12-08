Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: Congress takes comfortable lead, CM Thakur concedes defeat

Auto refresh feeds

Congress candidate Neeraj Nayar on Thursday won from the Chamba seat by defeating his BJP rival, according to the Election Commission. He defeated Neelam Nayar of the BJP by a margin of 7,782 votes. PTI

"We express our gratitude to people of Himachal Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra conducted rallies in state and mobilised cadre. BJP politics of breaking away people won't work, Congress has got a majority. BJP will split in state."

"People have given us the mandate, there is no need to fear. We can meet (our MLAs) anywhere, including Chandigarh or in the state. Those who have won will be with us and we will form the government."

"We are taking our leaders to Chandigarh and closing our doors and windows as the BJP will try to poach, as they have done many times in the past," said Tajinder Singh Bittu, Congress in-charge for Himachal.

Baghel and Shukla are set to reach Chandigarh later today while Hooda is already in Chandigarh.

Baghel addressing reporters said there were apprehensions of poaching of Congress MLAs.

The Congress is rushing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who is also an observer for Himachal elections along with other senior leaders like Bhupinder Hooda and the party's Congress in-charge Rajiv Shukla to the hill state, where the party seems likely to win.

Singh, an Independent MLA, had joined the BJP just before the 12 November assembly polls in the state, but he was denied the ticket. PTI

I will tender my resignation to the Governor in a short while from now: Outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur #HimachalElectionResults2022 pic.twitter.com/xiVpoEjYb4

I respect people's mandate & I want to thank PM & other central leadership during last 5 yrs. We'll stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We'll analyse our shortcoming and improve during the next term: Outgoing CM Jairam Thakur #HimachalElectionResult pic.twitter.com/oiEvnqI9sR

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress wins 16 seats, leading in 23 seats; BJP wins 13 seats & is currently leading in 13 seats as counting continues. pic.twitter.com/fYVC9dF9cZ

The BJP had brought Vijay Singh Mankotia into the fold to brighten Chaudhary's winning prospects, but anti-incumbency still took a toll on the party. PTI

Himachal Pradesh minister Sarveen Chaudhary lost from the Shahpur seat in Kangra. She was defeated by Congress candidate Kewal Singh Pathania by a margin of 12,243 votes.

The BJP had shifted Bhardwaj to Kasumpti, an urban-rural mix constituency which has not elected a BJP member in 20 years, from the Shimla (Urban) seat. PTI

A member of the erstwhile Koti royal family, Singh had raised the issue of restoration of the Old Pension Scheme during the election campaign.

Congress leader Anirudh Singh has retained Himachal Pradesh's Kasumpti assembly seat, defeating his nearest BJP rival and state minister Suresh Bhardwaj by a margin of 8,655 votes.

New Delhi: With exit poll predictions of a return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling party is hoping to set new records by changing the trend of not repeating government after five years while the Congress is hopeful that the party would form the government with a full majority in the hill state as the stage is all set for counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday.

The elections to 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.

The hill State witnessed an intense campaign with BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its ’10 guarantees’ that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle.

Besides these three parties, parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.

Both BJP and Congress have claimed victory in the state which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years. If BJP wins then it will beat the anti-incumbency and change the trend of the alternate government in the state.

The Election Commission has made adequate preparations for the counting of votes. There will be 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements.

He said teams of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure smooth counting process.

Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.

The first randomization for the entire process was completed on December 1 and the first schedule of training was conducted on December 2 and 3.

The second randomization process was completed on December 6 and the second training process was in progress today, Garg said, adding that the 3rd randomization will take place on Thursday before the counting begins.

He said that depending upon the availability of the space, a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables would be available in the counting halls. He said that there will be a separate table for nearly 500 postal ballots.

Besides, there will also be separate tables for scanning of electronically transmitted postal ballots linked to computers for counting.

CEO said that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for the tribal Lahaul Spiti were shifted to Bhuntar in Kullu and the counting for Lahaul Spiti assembly segment will take place at Bhuntar. Similarly, for the tribal Bharmour assembly segment, the counting will take place in Chamba and for the Kinnaur assembly segment the counting will take place in Reckong-peo.

“We have also held meetings with the representatives of the political parties at state, district and sub-division levels already and have asked them to depute their counting agents for ensuring transparency,” he said adding that no candidate or any other person will be allowed within a perimeter of 100 metres from the counting centres except those having a valid identity card/pass issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Out of the postal ballots issued to employees deployed on election duty, 52,859 postal ballots were received back by December 6, 2022 (approximately 87 per cent) by the returning officers all over the state, Maneesh Garg had said on Wednesday.

According to the exit polls predicted on Monday, BJP has an edge over Congress in a tough fight in Himachal Pradesh.

While most exit polls predicted that BJP will likely retain Himachal Pradesh, one exit poll predicted Congress to lead in the sweepstakes to form government in the hill state.

Notably, in the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP formed the government by winning 44 seats while Congress secured 21 seats. (ANI)

