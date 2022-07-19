Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kinnaur district; eight injured in Kangra landslide

Fairly widespread rains, along with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms and lightning, are likely over Himachal Pradesh among few other states from Tuesday to Friday, according to IMD

New Delhi: Eight people were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management authority said. They have been admitted to Tanda Medical College.

According to the Kangra district emergency operations centre, the landslide occurred at a construction site near a flour mill around 9 am, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

The injured have been identified as Sahdev (21) and his brother Vasudev (30), Rajeev Kumar (19), Gaurav (20), Dev Narayan (40), and Jagat (42) -- all from West Bengal -- Neetu (24) from Uttar Pradesh and Vinay Kumar (44) from Kangra district, he said.

Meanwhile, a cloudburst was reported over the India-Tibet border that flooded a few villages in Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday.

Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst in Shalkhar village, Hanrang sub-tehsil. Small water canals and some vehicles buried. Damage incurred by some houses too: DEOC Kinnaur pic.twitter.com/lx31oYQQgA — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

A cloudburst occurred on Monday evening as well in Chango and Shalkhar villages, damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, Mokhta said. Several people were feared to be washed away in flash floods caused by the cloudburst.

With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added.

"Cloudburst in Shalkhar village, Hanrang sub-tehsil. Small water canals and some vehicles were buried. Damage incurred by some houses too," said District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), ANI reported.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the local administration along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police pressed troops at the village to extend rescue and relief measures. While roads have been closed for the time being, an advisory has been also issued for the tourists urging them to remain in their hotels till the situation improves, reports The Republic.

The misery, however, is far from over as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain for the state. As per the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains, along with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms and lightning, are likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday to Friday, 19-22 July.

"In view of these predictions, all the aforementioned states and territories have been placed on a yellow watch for this forecast period. The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation. But it is important to note that these alert levels may get upgraded if the conditions intensify any further," according to weather.com.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had reviewed the administration's preparedness to tackle various emergency situations arising out of heavy rain in the state with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts through video conferencing from Shimla.

The chief minister had directed the officers to make foolproof arrangements for managing disasters that are arising due to heavy rains. He said that an adequate number of people and machinery should be deployed in natural calamities-prone areas.

