Students, who were set to appear for Class 10 examinations would be promoted to Class 11 as per the norms suggested by the CBSE

The Himachal Pradesh government has cancelled the HP Board of School Examination (HPBOSE) for Class 10 and has postponed the Class 12 board exams. The government’s official Twitter handle released a notice, that reads, “Keeping in view the sharp surge of COVID-19 cases in the State, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of the 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled”.

All the students would be promoted to the 11th class by the Board as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students for the 10th standard examination. — IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) May 5, 2021



Further in the notice, the board mentioned that all the students, who were set to appear for Class 10 examinations would be promoted to Class 11. Meanwhile, the Class 12 exams will remain suspended till further orders.

As per the CBSE marking standards, students of Class 10 will be evaluated based on internal assessment (which is 20 marks) and other exams (80 marks).

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday (5 May) announced a list of measures to keep in mind during the crisis.

Due to the rise in coronavirus cases across the state, all the educational institutions will remain closed till 31 May. However, with the rising infection, the Himachal Pradesh government has also imposed a 10-day curfew across the state. It will continue from 7 May (6:00 am) to 17 May (6:00 am).

Himachal Pradesh recorded its highest single-day rise of 3,929 fresh COVID-19 cases today. While the death toll in the state now stands at 1,724 and the cases tally at 1,18,729, as confirmed by Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal.