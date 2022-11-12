Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: 5.02% voter turnout recorded in Himachal Pradesh till 9 am

Auto refresh feeds

Besides this, 50,000 government employees have been put on poll duty. As many as 25,000 police officers are also stationed across the state.

As many as 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) comprising 6,700 personnel and 15 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies have been depoyed for holding free and fair Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

Voting for 68 Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh begins; fate of 412 candidates in the fray

However, both BJP and Congress are also fighting the problem of rebels on some seats.

The BJP is eying on retaining power in the state overturning the trend of an alternative government in the state since 1982, while the Congress is posing its faith in its ’10 guarantees’ that the party has promised to deliver on if it comes to power. The Aam Aadmi Party is also aiming at making inroads into the hill state hoping to present a strong performance in the polls.

With Himachal Pradesh all set to vote to elect a new government in the Assembly polls, the fate of the political parties will be decided by over 55 lakh voters today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requests voters across the state of Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Assembly polls today.

Chask Bhatori of Bharmour Tribal AC of Chamba district is one such polling station where the polling party has to walk 14 km to reach.

Polling for 68 Assembly segments would be held in a single phase. About 50,000 government employees are on poll duty. Of the 7881 polling stations, 981 are critical and 901 have been categorised as vulnerable.

About 30,000 security personnel, including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel will be deployed for peaceful conduct of polling in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

As the state goes to polls, here are some crucial and interesting electoral battles to keep an eye out for.

This time around, the elections in Himachal have become even more unpredictable with several Congress leaders joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur just three days before polling.

After intense political campaigning, the people of Himachal Pradesh will vote today in the 69-member Assembly elections. The election in the hills has garnered much attention as it is a swing state — the party in power changes every elections (between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress) for the last three decades.

He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday urged voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the "festival of democracy".

Besides the BJP and the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party is also trying its electoral luck. It has fielded candidates on 67 of the total 68 assembly constituencies. The BSP is fighting polls on 53 seats

Rahul Gandhi said Himachal Pradesh will vote for employment, OPS, and ‘Har Ghar Lakshmi’.

Voting for #HimachalPradeshElection2022 has begun. Visuals from a polling station in Samirpur, Hamirpur.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur & his family cast their votes in Seraj Assembly constituency; visuals from polling station 44 in Mandi. "Confident of a grand win. Feedback is great. Most importantly, people are casting their votes peacefully," he said.

Himachal Pradesh Minister & BJP MLA from Shimla Suresh Bhardwaj cast his vote; visuals from polling station 63/87 in Shimla Assembly constituency. He says, "BJP will form its govt once again as per the morning trend. People casting votes in large numbers."

"Poll is being contested to take state forward & change its condition. This isn't just about Congress leaders & workers but about future of the state. Current govt suppressed & overlooked voices of all sections of society," said Vikramaditya Singh, Congress MLA.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: The day for the electorate to decide the political fate of the leaders across parties in Himachal Pradesh has arrived with the polling for the assembly elections is all set to begin at 8 am on Saturday.

The high-voltage political campaigns came to an end on 10 November, setting up the stage for the voters to cast their vote to elect the new government. The voting will go on till 5 pm today. The votes will be counted on 8 December.

Voting is all set to take place on all the 68 Assembly seats of the state, the majority of which (44) had come in the BJP’s bag in the 2017 Assembly polls, with Congress being restricted to just 21 seats.

The voters need to carry their Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and show it at the polling booth. They may also carry one ID besides their photo voter slips.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24.

The state, which has seen the power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections, will go to the polls on Saturday. While the BJP has expressed confidence in returning to power on the basis of the performance of state and central governments and its vision for the state, the Congress is hoping that some of its electoral promises will be a major draw among the electorate.

Aam Adami Party (AAP) too hopes to create a mark in the state and is contesting on all 68 seats.

Besides these three parties, parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are in the fray.

BJP brought star campaigners like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also campaigned in the hill state. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit the ground along with other top leaders of the party including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Today’s polls also carry much significance for JP Nadda since Himachal Pradesh is his native state.

According to Election Commission, a total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for the polls. The Kangra district has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92. There are 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 polling stations in urban areas. Besides, three auxiliary polling stations will also be set up at Sidhbari (Dharamshala), Bara Bhangal (Baijnath) and Dhillon (Kasauli).

The key constituencies include Seraj from where Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is contesting again. Congress has put up Chetram Thakur who had contested from the seat last time also. Mahinder Rana is the CPI-M candidate.

Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri is contesting his fifth election from the Haroli assembly segment in the Una district. BJP has pitted state spokesperson Ram Kumar against him.

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, seen as a chief ministerial aspirant, is contesting from Nadaun. The BJP has fielded Vijay Agnihotri.

Former Himachal Minister and Congress leader Asha Kumari is contesting from Dalhousie. She is pitted against BJP’s DS Thakur and AAP’s Manish Sareen.

Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur is again fighting from his traditional seat of Darang against BJP’s Puran Chand Thakur and AAP candidate Sunita Thakur.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is recontesting from Shimla rural. BJP has fielded Ravi Mehta from the seat.

In Shimla Urban, Congress’ Harish Janartha is taking on BJP’s ‘chaiwala’ candidate Sanjay Sood. AAP’s Chaman Rakesh Ajta and CPI-M’s Tikender Singh Pawar are also in the fray.

In Nurpur, BJP has fielded a new candidate Ranveer Singh who is fighting against Ajay Mahajan of Congress and Manishi Kumari from AAP.

Bhawani Paathania, who won the recent by-election from Fatehpur, is fighting against BJP minister and candidate Rakesh Pathania. AAP has fielded former Himachal minister Rajan Sushant.

In Nagrota, Congress candidate RS Bali is fighting against BJP candidate Arun Kumar Mehra and APP candidate Umakant Dogra.

Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Vipin Parmar is fighting from Sulah against Jagdish Sapheia and AAP candidate Ravinder Singh.

In Sujanpur, Congress has again fielded Rajinder Singh Rana who defeated former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in the 2017 elections. BJP has fielded Ranjit Singh from the seat and AAP has fielded Anil Rana.

Dr Janak Raj of BJP is taking on senior Congress leader Thakur Singh Bharmauri from Bharmaur. AAP has fielded Prakash Chand Bharadwaj.

In Jubbal Kotkhai, the Congress has fielded sitting MLA Rohit Thakur. He is fighting against Chetan Singh Bragta of the BJP. CPI-M has fielded Vishal Shangta and Shrikant Chauhan is an AAP candidate.

Former Congress state chief Kuldeep Rathore is pitted against CPI-M’s Rakesh Singha, BJP’s Ajay Shyam and AAP’s Attar Singh.

Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was shifted from Shimla to Kasumpti. Congress candidate Anirudh Singh and CPI-M candidate Kuldeep Singh Tanwar are also in the fray.

Meanwhile, 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) comprising 6,700 personnel and 15 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies have been deployed to hold free and fair Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

Besides this, 50,000 government employees have been put on poll duty. As many as 25,000 police officers are also stationed across the state.

Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) comprising 800 personnel have also been posted.

In 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get just 21 seats.

