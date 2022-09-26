New Delhi: Seven people were killed and 10 others injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday evening.

“The accident took place at around 8: 30 pm on Sunday. Five injured have been shifted to Zonal hospital in Kullu and five are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Banjar,” said Gurdev Singh, SP Kullu.

HP | 7 people killed & 10 others injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30pm yesterday on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu. 5 injured are shifted to Zonal hospital, Kullu & 5 are under treatment at Banjar in a hospital: Gurdev Singh SP Kullu pic.twitter.com/FX7GPxQq7T — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

According to Surender Shourie, a BJP MLA from Banjar, who streamed a video on Facebook Live on Monday at around 12.45 am informing people about the accident, the victims were residents of various states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

They are being identified, he added.

Shourie also thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out rescue operation despite darkness.

Earlier, a total of 83 tourists stuck up in Triund hill station due to heavy rains were rescued on Sunday, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dharamshala informed.

SDM, Dharamshala, Shilpi Beakta told ANI that the administration had received a call at around 1:30 pm after which they communicated with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

“Initially, we got information that 11 people have been stuck up in Triund and around 5 pm, our rescue team reached there. But, our team then told us that there were a total of 83 people,” the SDM said. The SDM further informed that all 83 people have been rescued safely and no one was injured.

