Karnataka: Not allowed to take PU exams wearing hijab, two Udipi students sent home

Two students, who appeared for PU exams in Udupi wearing hijabs, were not allowed to enter the examination centre on Friday as the second PU examination began across the state. The students had urged the officials to allow them to write the exams wearing hijab but were sent out of the campus and were denied permission to write their exams.

#BREAKING | #HijabRow | No nod to Hijabi girls. Two protesting girls asking for the permission to write exams in #Hijab are sent out.@harishupadhya with details. Join the broadcast with @Runjhunsharmas pic.twitter.com/pNOxIcP35I — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 22, 2022

As per News18, Aliya Assadi and Resham had collected their hall tickets and turned up donning burqas to take the exams at the Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi. They tried to convince the invigilators and the college principal but were eventually not allowed any exception to the court order upholding the state government's ban.

The Karnataka Pre University Board is conducting the second Pre University exam (class 12 board exams) starting today. According to the education department, as many as 6,84,255 students have registered for the exams. The exams will be held at 1,076 centres across the state amid tight security with cops deployed at various centres to ensure there are no untoward incidents with regard to students following the dress code.

The exams this year come after a row over whether students can be allowed to enter classrooms wearing hijab. The Education Department has said that students appearing for II PU exam as well as teachers posted on exam duty cannot wear hijab or any attire that highlights their religious identity.

The state Education Minister BC Nagesh has categorically said that students won't be allowed to take their exams in the hijab. This comes in the wake of many Muslim female students requesting the Minister to allow them to wear their hijabs during the final exams.

