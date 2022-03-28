Karnataka High Court had passed the judgment on 15 March that wearing of hijab is not a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith and thus, it is not protected under the Article 25 of the Constitution.

After Karnataka High Court passed the judgment which upheld the ban on hijab in classrooms stating that wearing of headscarves by Muslim women is not an essential religious practice in Islam, All India Muslim Personal Law Board has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

Another Islamic clerics organization, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, has also filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's judgment.

However, the Apex Court has declined to give an urgent hearing on this matter. Last week, the Chief Justice of India declined the urgent listing of the pleas challenging the hijab case verdict, saying, "Exams have nothing to do with this issue." He even appealed to the petitioner to not 'sensitize' the topic, reports Live Law.

Following Karnataka High Court’s judgment over the hijab row, the primary and secondary education ministry, released a circular asking students of government and government-aided schools to attend the SSLC exams in uniform, that begin today.

In the case of private (aided and unaided) schools, the students will have to wear the uniform prescribed by the respective school management.

A total of 8.73 lakh students will appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination starting from 28 March in as many as 3,444 exam centres across Karnataka.

With inputs from agencies

