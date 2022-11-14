High on ‘sex pills’, man ‘rapes’ date; girl dies of excessive bleeding

Unnao (UP): A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bailing on his so-called girlfriend when she started bleeding profusely from her private part after sex on November 9. The girl was found dead the next morning and a case of rape and murder was lodged.

The accused Raj Gautam confessed that he was in a relationship with the girl and that he had taken ‘energy booster pills’ before coming to the deceased girl’s house at night.

As per cops, the two had met on a social media platform around a year ago. Text messages exchanged between them revealed that Raj had allegedly asked the girl if he could come over. The deceased had initially refused, but had agreed later.

In UP's Unnao, a woman brutally raped died of excessive bleeding. The accused after consuming energy booster pills forced himself on the victim and later abandoned her in fatal condition. Cause of death- shock and haemorrhage due to excessive bleeding. pic.twitter.com/3ruJesTSCQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 13, 2022

What happened?

The incident occurred on November 9 in the afternoon. Raj texted the deceased at around 11:32 in the afternoon that he had left his hostel and reached the girl’s house at 11:47am.

After his arrest, Raj revealed that he had taken a ‘performance enhancing’ pill. Allegedly, despite the victim’s protest, Raj raped her till she fainted and started bleeding from her private parts, police said.

Seeing this, Raj got scared and ran away, leaving the deceased bleeding, at around 1pm.

Later, her younger sister returned home to find the victim unconscious on the bed. She was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said. The post-mortem confirmed rape.

Excessive bleeding owing to serious injury in her private parts caused her death, the police said.

The victim’s family who found the girl dead the on November 10 alleged involvement of a neighbour and a 65-year-old woman in the murder. Following a written complaint against them, police initially registered an FIR against the neighbours.

However, victim’s mobile phone data suggested Raj’s involvement. Later he was picked up from his hostel.

The confession

Rajbaran alias Raj Gautam allegedly confessed to police that he loved the deceased and the two were in a relationship. He went to her house after knowing that she was alone.

“He confessed that during intercourse, the girl started bleeding profusely and started losing consciousness. Scared, Raj went to a chemist allegedly to get medicine for her, however, the chemist asked him to bring the girl for diagnosis,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Shankar told reporters.

Raj’s hostel mates revealed that he had left his room to get vegetables. Police say that they have found his chats with other girls apart from the deceased as well. “We are investigating all the circumstantial evidence, detailed chargesheet will be submitted in court,” the police official added.

Family’s allegations

As per reports, the deceased girl’s family, however, disagree with the police’s narrative of rape leading to death. Instead, her father alleges that she was stabbed in her private parts.

The family demands a detailed forensic probe and autopsy to reveal the facts.

What doctors say

Doctors believe that taking an overdose of potent drugs can cause injury, but excessive bleeding and blood clots cannot occur. At the same time, the injury as confirmed in the post-mortem report could also be made with something like a rod.

