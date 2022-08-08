High Impact Drones for Indian Army: Army Design Bureau inks pact with DFI

The DFI and ADB will organise an event called 'Indian Army's Him-Drone-a-thon' as part of their collaboration, and proposal will be invited for the creation of drone-based solutions to support Indian Army operations in the challenging Himalayan terrains

New Delhi: In order to create high-impact drones for the Indian soldiers, the Army Design Bureau (ADB) and Drone Federation of India (DFI) inked a memorandum of cooperation on Monday.

DFI is an industry body that has Asteria Aerospace, Quidich Innovation Labs, AutoMicroUAS, Aarav Unmanned Systems and Indrones as its members.

As a part of their collaboration, DFI and ADB will be launching an event titled 'Indian Army's Him-Drone-a-thon', under which proposals will be invited for the development of drone-based solutions for supporting Indian Army operations in the harsh Himalayan terrains, according to a statement.

"The ADB will provide mentoring and enable field visits to selected participants in order to give Indian industry an exposure of the real-life operational scenarios," it noted.

Under the MoU, DFI and ADB will collaborate on roadmap planning, research, testing, manufacturing and adoption of drones, counter-drone and associated technologies that are to be utilised by the Indian Army in its operations.

"This collaboration between the DFI and the ADB will establish new drone use cases and develop high-impact drone solutions for the Indian army soldiers via an active industry-academia-user engagement," said Smit Shah, President, Drone Federation of India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.