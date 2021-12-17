High honour for Narendra Modi! Bhutan confers its highest civilian award upon PM

The Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo is being awarded to Prime Minister Modi for the unconditional friendship and support extended over the years and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic

It's another feather in the cap for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhutan has announced that it is conferring its highest civilian award, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. PMO India…HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person.,” said Bhutan’s Prime Minister’s Office in a post on Facebook.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with an international award.

In 2016, Modi was conferred with the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud, the highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries.

In June of 2016, Afghanistan too conferred the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The award is the highest civilian honour of Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Modi has also been conferred with the Order of Zayed Award in April 2019 by Saudi Arabia. The highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates, Modi was the 17th recipient of the award behind Russia's Vladimir Putin and England's Queen Elizabeth II.

Maldives also awarded Prime Minister Modi with its Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin in June 2019.

In December 2020, a huge honour was bestowed upon him by the government of the United States of America. He became the first Indian prime minister to be conferred the Legion of Merit.

The award was in recognition of the prime minister’s “steadfast leadership and vision for India’s emergence as a global power, and exemplary contribution made by him for the advancement of the India-United States strategic partnership and promoting global peace and prosperity”, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

