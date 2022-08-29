The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished with 3,700 kg of explosives on 28 August.

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished with 3,700 kg of explosives on 28 August. One building had an altitude of 103 metres, while another was around 97 metres tall. The Supreme Court ordered the demolition after it found their construction on the Emerald Court society grounds to be in violation of norms. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, recently used this incident as an example to teach everyone a valuable lesson about ego. While sharing the video of the buildings getting razed on Twitter, Anand Mahindra used the caption, “Why am I using the demolition of the Noida towers for #MondayMotivation? Because it reminds me of the dangers of letting our egos get too tall. Sometimes we need explosives to demolish the excess ego.”.

Watch this video here:

Why am I using the demolition of the Noida towers for #MondayMotivation ? Because it reminds me of the dangers of letting our egos get too tall. Sometimes we need explosives to demolish the excess ego. pic.twitter.com/qSMl2qSera — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2022

“Corruption is 'The Enemy of National Development'. All corporates, SMEs, Government, People at large, must come together to eliminate all forms of corruption. It is the duty of Indians to challenge corruption. "Zero-tolerance" on corruption would augur well for a Stronger India.”, one account said.

Corruption is 'The Enemy of National Development'. All corporates, SMEs, Government, People at large,must come together to eliminate all forms of corruption. It is the duty of Indians to challenge corruption."Zero-tolerance" on corruption would augur well for a Stronger India 🇮🇳 — Ajit Nair (@AjitNair_India) August 29, 2022

There were also some people who criticised the demolition.

One person commented, “It's simple to say that the construction was in violation of guidelines. Agreed. Is demolition the only way to resolve the issue? What about the irrecoverable loss of money, materials and manhours used up for the construction? Wasn't there any way of minimising the losses?”.

It's simple to say that the construction was in violation of guidelines. Agreed. Is demolition the only way to resolve the issue? What abt the irrecoverable loss of money, materials and manhours used up for the construction? Wasn't there any way of minimising the losses? — வழிப்போக்கன் (@ktm_devil) August 29, 2022

The demolition has led to a loss of about Rs. 1000 crore to the developer Supertech. It also took around Rs. 20 crore to raze the buildings.

To ensure minimal damage to the surroundings, a lot of preparation had been done including evacuation of the residents of the nearby buildings to safer places, diversion of surface traffic, and airspace closure for about 30 minutes.

