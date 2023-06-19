Here is everything you need to know about new RAW Chief Ravi Sinha

Ravi Sinha, a senior IPS officer renowned for his expertise in neighboring countries and operations, has been appointed as the new head of the external intelligence agency R&AW. He will succeed Samant Goel, who concludes his four-year tenure on 30 June.

The notification issued by the government states, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ravi Sinha, IPS (CG:88), PSO, Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing vice Shri Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) on completion of his tenure on 30.06.2023 for a tenure of 2 years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Who is Ravi Sinha

Ravi Sinha, a 1988 batch IPS officer from Chhatisgarh, has an extensive career spanning over two decades in R&AW, where he currently serves as the second-in-command and oversees the operations wing.

He has also been credited with infusing modern technology into the field of intelligence collection. Sinha is known for keeping a low profile, and for his professional competence, he is a widely respected figure across the intelligence community.

With his specialisation in countries neighboring India, Sinha’s appointment comes at a crucial time, given the political and economic instability in Pakistan, the influence of external forces on Sikh extremism, and the ongoing efforts to incite violence in the northeast.

Sinha is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College in Delhi. He has previously served in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast, and foreign countries. His predecessor, Samant Goel, assumed the role of R&AW chief in June 2019 and received two one-year extensions in 2021 and June 2022.

